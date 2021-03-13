Masaba Gupta shares unseen throwback photo of her parents Neena Gupta and Viv Richards, writes 'my world my blood'

Masaba Gupta is one of the most loved celebrities on Instagram. The ace fashion designer, now an actor as well as a model has been showing her cool and quirky side now and then which are lauded by the people. It's a known fact to many that Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and legendary cricketer, Viv Richards.

In a rare post, Masaba shared an unseen photo of her parents on her Instagram page. In the photo, the ace fashion designer is seen lying on the lap of Neena while her parents look on. Masaba captioned the beautiful and rare photo stating, "My world. My blood."

Check it out below:

Also read Neena Gupta shares photo of magazine covers featuring her in 1993 and daughter Masaba Gupta in 2020

In another post, Masaba shared an interesting fact about herself and how her family is spread around the world. She wrote, "When I am asked who I am or who I want to be, I never really have an answer. My Grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from Old Delhi. My great-grandmother, from Lahore. And my father from the Caribbean. But I have my eyes on the world. Then how can I be just one thing?"

Take a look:

Recently, Masaba grabbed eyeballs and stunned everyone by turning into a gorgeous muse for designer Sabyasachi's latest collections. She donned a quirky and captivating bridal look and the photos and videos went instantly viral on the Internet.