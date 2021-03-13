Masaba Gupta shares post on her diverse ethnic background, preaches self-love

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who owns an eclectic eponymous label with a massive social media presence, is someone who is absolutely comfortable in her own skin. An individual who is unapologetic about who is is and where she comes from, Masaba's journey of self-acceptance and self-love has been inspirational.

Daughter of Neena Gupta and Sir Vivian Richards, Masaba was born out of wedlock and that is something which she has never been apologetic about. In fact, in one of her earlier interview, the designer had said that she believes she came from a "well-adjusted" home and because her "parents were celebrities", her "parentage was blown out of proportion."

Now, the 32-year-old fashion designer who has been grabbing headlines for turning muse to noted and Bollywood's favourite bridal wear designer, Sabyasachi Mukherji, took to her verified Instagram handle to dish out some words of wisdom and preach some self-love to her followers urging them to always be confident in their own skin no matter where they come from.

Masaba wrote in one post, "What if I told you that no matter where you come from, the colour or your skin or the hook of your nose, or that scar from 7th grade, amazing things will happen to you. But you must keep your chin up. You must always keep your chin up. You must always look up."

In another post, Masaba opened up about her diverse ethnic background. She wrote, "When I am asked who I am or who I want to be, I never really have an answer. My grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from Old Delhi. My great-grandmother from Lahore. And my father from the Caribbean. But I have my eyes on the world. Then how can I be just one thing?"

Earlier, in a video interview in 2020, Masaba had opened up about facing the toughest time in school, referring to the colour of her skin and her background.

She said, " friend of mine brought up the colour of my skin every time I asked her about what to wear, what subject to study or what sport I should play. I thought it was bizarre. However, more than the colour of my skin, it was about the relationship of my parents. I remember being called a b*stard child a lot. Lots of boys in my school will ask ‘is she the ba**ard?’ I didn’t understand what it meant and I went and asked my mother when I was young and she explained it to me by the book. She said this is what it means and be prepared to get more of this."

More recently, Masaba shared an unseen photo of her parents on her Instagram page. In the photo, the ace fashion designer is seen lying on the lap of her mom Neena while her parents look on. Masaba captioned the beautiful and rare photo stating, "My world. My blood."