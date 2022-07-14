Masaba Gupta’s epic reply to troll who said ‘you look so bad’ wins the internet

Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Actor-designer Masaba Gupta slammed a social media user, who body-shamed for her looks on her latest post. On Tuesday, Masaba took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of an insensitive comment made by a troller. In the screenshot, the comment that read, "You look so bad... It`s an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry.

"Giving back to the troller, Masaba Masaba actor wrote, "That`s cute. Let`s be clear being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes. As for my face, that`s just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife and your b******* wouldn`t get past it even if you tried).”





Meanwhile, one of the most loved Indian series on Netflix - Masaba Masaba is now back! The second season of Masaba Masaba is set to hit the OTT platform on July 29, exactly a month from now.The first teaser of the show was shared by Masaba herself on Instagram.

Going by the looks of it, the show is going to have a mix of old and new elements in season 2. In the teaser, Masaba is seen tackling new highs and new lows, and this time around - she`s cleaning up the hot mess! Tackling new paths in their careers, new (and old) love interests, grief, emotions and competition - the mother-daughter duo - Neena Gupta and Masaba look fresh and promising in the teaser. Season 2 navigates through the lives of these two women and how they cross tough terrains and rough patches along the way.

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, Season 2 will also feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. The series marks influencer Kusha Kapila`s second stint at acting, the first being Karan Johar’s Ghost stories. The first season of Masaba Masab` was released in August 2020