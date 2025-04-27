Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa-starrer Homebound, Martin Scorsese has said, "Neeraj Ghaywan has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year."

Ahead of the Cannes premiere of Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa-starrer Homebound, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has come on board as executive producer of the film. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film will be screened in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025. For Ghaywan, this is a special return, as his debut film, Masaan, which starred actor Vicky Kaushal, was also screened at Cannes and won awards in the same category back in 2015.

Talking about this unexpected collaboration with Martin Scorsese, Neeraj wrote on his Instagram, "To have an icon like @martinscorsese_ lend his name to our film, Homebound, is an honour beyond words. I’m deeply grateful to our co-producer Melita Toscan, who introduced us to him. Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing. He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time. His kindness and commitment are extraordinary, and to have him nurture our film has been both a rare privilege and a profoundly humbling experience."

Taking to his Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having @martinscorsese_ , a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj's remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound's powerful story with audiences around the world."

In the official note shared by the makers, Martin Scorsese has praised Homebound. "I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said.

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier with Martin Scorsese as the executive producer.

READ | Meet actress, outsider who survived on Rs 8 per day, drank water to curb hunger; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...