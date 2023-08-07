Headlines

Most expensive Indian song likely to be in this film as makers spent Rs 90 crore on songs, it’s not Shah Rukh’s Jawan

This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out

Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'He is the only actor...'

'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie send legal notice to director, demand Rs 2 crore: 'She now refuses to...'

Most expensive Indian song likely to be in this film as makers spent Rs 90 crore on songs, it’s not Shah Rukh’s Jawan

This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

Weight loss tips: Low calorie fruits to lose belly fat

India's highest-paid bank CEOs in FY23

AI reimagines South superstars as Ken in Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'He is the only actor...'

'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh goes viral

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma talks about Seema Haider-Sachin Meena's cross-border romance: 'Love knows no boundaries'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh goes viral

Ranveer Singh reacted to Deepika Padukone's lovely post with an evil eye, a heart, and an infinity emoji.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the occasion of Friendship Day on Sunday, August 6, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and dropped a heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh. The actress tagged her husband-actor in the caption and her post instantly went viral on social media with their fans calling them "favourite couple".

The note read, "Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important."

"Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark", it continued. Ranveer Singh dropped an evil eye, a heart, and an infinity emoji in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently basking in the success of Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in which he shares screen space with Alia Bhatt. The film is going strong at the box office and has earned Rs 100 crore net in India. The actor hasn't made any official announcement about his next project yet.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed entertainer Jawan, which releases in cinemas on September 7. The actress also has the pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan and aerial actioner Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, both lined up for release next year.

READ | Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was 'laughing, crying, clapping, whistling' while watching RRKPK

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Lappu sa Sachin' : Yashraj Mukhate strikes viral gold with epic track on Seema Haider's story, watch

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 30 + wishes, quotes, messages to share with your best friends to make them feel special

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

Haryana violence: Nuh SP and Deputy Commissioner transferred after communal clashes, check details

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain in NCR cities today; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE