'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh goes viral

Ranveer Singh reacted to Deepika Padukone's lovely post with an evil eye, a heart, and an infinity emoji.

On the occasion of Friendship Day on Sunday, August 6, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and dropped a heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh. The actress tagged her husband-actor in the caption and her post instantly went viral on social media with their fans calling them "favourite couple".

The note read, "Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important."

"Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark", it continued. Ranveer Singh dropped an evil eye, a heart, and an infinity emoji in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently basking in the success of Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in which he shares screen space with Alia Bhatt. The film is going strong at the box office and has earned Rs 100 crore net in India. The actor hasn't made any official announcement about his next project yet.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed entertainer Jawan, which releases in cinemas on September 7. The actress also has the pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan and aerial actioner Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, both lined up for release next year.



