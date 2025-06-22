"Even though I am not married, in my head I am. Just that it’s not on paper, and it makes no difference to me or him", said Diana Penty about her live-in realtionship with boyfriend Harsh Sagar.

Diana Penty, who made her acting debut in the 2012 romantic drama Cocktail with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, has shared details about her live-in relationship of 12 years in her recent interview. The actress revealed that she knows her boyfriend Harsh Sagar, who is a diamond merchant, for 22 years, they have been living together for the last 12 years, and they don't plan to get married anytime soon.



Diana Penty on her live-in-relationship with Harsh Sagar

Talking to Hauterrfly, the Lucknow Central actress said, "Yes, I am not single. I will not go on a rooftop and shout about it, but my partner and I have been together for 12 years, and we’ve known each other for 22 years, which is half of my life. So even though I am not married, in my head I am. It’s the same thing because you’re respecting the relationship in the same way."

When she was asked if their families are putting any pressure on them to get married soon, the actress replied, "Both our families are very chill, and they respect what we have. Their priority is our happiness. It’s not like we don’t like the concept of marriage, but we live together, have a dog together, everybody knows we are together, so there’s no rush. It’s pretty much like being married, just that it’s not on paper, and it makes no difference to me or him."



Diana Penty's releases in 2025

Diana's latest film Detective Sherdil is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and premiered on Z5 on June 20. It is her third release of the year after she portrayed Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's daughter Zinat-un-Nissa Begum in Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava and the period action drama film Azaad, that marked the debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan.

READ | Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused this film, it won two National Awards, earned Rs 100 crore, biopic of...