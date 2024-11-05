The source also spoke about how damaging the rumours of an affair are on Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage. "Where and how did this rumour (of an affair) start? You should think about this. Abhishek is not the kind to cheat on his wife."

The Bachchan family is currently in the eye of a storm amid constant rumours regarding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce. Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur is also reported as one of the reasons why the star couple is heading for splitsville. Now, amid this, a source close to the Bachchan family has finally spoken. In an interview with Zoom, a source close to the family has dismissed the rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur's affair, calling them "mischievous, malicious, and utter rubbish".

The angry source close to the Bachchan family was quoted as saying, "There is not an iota of truth to these rumours. We wonder why the lady (Nimrat Kaur) has not issued a denial. Abhishek is keeping mum as there is already so much happening in his life at the moment. He has been advised to stay completely out of any controversy."

The source also spoke about how damaging the rumours of an affair are on Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage. "Where and how did this rumour (of an affair) start? You should think about this. Abhishek is not the kind to cheat on his wife. He has been fully faithful to his wife throughout the marriage. Why would he suddenly take off at a tangent when the marriage is facing turbulent weather?"

The source close to the family that Amitabh Bachchan, the patriarch of the house, is already planning legal action as and when the truth comes to light. "The other day they killed off Jayaji's mother. Just because the family doesn’t choose to react, don’t take their silence for granted. They are very angry about this toxic rumour and trying to figure out where it originated from. Suitable legal action will be taken thereafter," the source said.

READ | Shalini Passi reveals her husband's connection to Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, they were..