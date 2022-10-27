Marrakech International Film Festival: After Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh to receive special honour

Credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

On Thursday, the organisers of Marrakech International Film Festival announced that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will receive a special tribute at the event. Along with the 83 star, Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, American filmmaker James Gray, and Moroccan director Farida Benlyazid will be felicitated at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival.

In recognition of their "brilliant careers", the quartet will receive the Etoile d'or (Golden Star) at the festival, scheduled to be held from November 11 to 19 in the Moroccan city. Elated on receiving the honour, Ranveer said, "I'm deeply humbled and thrilled to be receiving a tribute which recognises my body of work along with this very, very special honour, the Etoile d'Or! The Marrakesh International Film Festival is one of the most respected film events in the world, bringing together the best of cinema from across the world, especially Asia and Africa, which have universal appeal. As such, I`m extremely grateful for this distinctive recognition and the prestige bestowed upon me by the festival."

He added, "It will be exhilarating for me to be celebrated in Morocco, in the presence of lovers of world cinema and the esteemed jury members of the festival this year. I thank the Marrakech International Film Festival Foundation for honouring me with bowed head and folded hands. I have always aspired to be a significant contributor to the realm of the arts and this validation will give me immense motivation, inspiration and impetus to create more and more. "

Prior to Ranveer, the particular award was previously received by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in Bollywood.

