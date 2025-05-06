After Javed Akhtar asked the Indian government to give a befitting reply to Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has slammed him and asked him to stay quiet like Naseeruddin Shah.

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has slammed the Indian lyricist-screenwriter for his strong remarks against Pakistan and has urged him to stay quiet like Naseeruddin Shah. Without directly naming Akhtar, Ansari said he has less time left in his life and thus, should stop making provocative statements that could ignite war between India and Pakistan.

In the viral video that Bushra made during her ongoing foreign trip, the actress said, "Humare writer so-called, unko toh bahana hi chahiye tha. Actually unko toh makaan kiraaye pe nahi milta tha Bombay mein. Apni existence ke liye jitni chahe woh baatein kar sakte hai. Pata nahi kya kya bol rahe hai aap. Koi haya kare. Marne mein aapke do ghanta reh gaye hai, upar se aap itni fizool baatein karrahe hai (Our writer, he needs an excuse. Actually, he didn't get any house on rent in Bombay. For his existence, he can speak anything he wants. What are you saying? Have shame. You have a few years to live, and on top of that, such nonsense you are saying)."

Asking the screenwriter to stay quiet like actor Naseeruddin Shah, Bushra added, "Itna bhi kya koi dare, itna laalach kare. Chalo ji chup kar jaayein aap. Naseeruddin Shah bhi toh hai, woh chup baithe hai na? Aur bhi toh chup baithe hai na? Jiske dil mein jo hai woh rakha rahe. Yeh toh pata nahi kya keh rahe hai (What is this fear, greed? Keep quiet now. Naseeruddin Shah is there, he is quiet, right? Others are also quiet, right? Whatever you have in your mind, keep to yourself. I don't know what he is saying)."

Javed Akhtar's remarks on Pakistan and Pahalgam attack

While attending the Glorious Maharashta Festival, Javed Akhtar said, as quoted by ANI, "This has happened not just once but several times. I request that the Central Government take immediate steps. A few crackers on the border will not work. Take a solid step now. Do something so that the mad Army chief there (Pakistan), no sensible person can make a speech like he does. He says that Hindus and Muslims are different communities. He does not even care that there are Hindus in his country, too. So, do they have no respect? What kind of man is he? They should get a befitting reply so that they remember. They will not pay heed to anything less. I don't know much about politics. But I do know that it is time for 'aar ya paar'."

