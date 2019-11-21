'Marjaavaan' Box Office Report Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh's film crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Sidharth Malhotra, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh's movie Marjaavaan released in theatres and gave some competition to Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde starrer Housefull 4. The movie has been working well at the Box Office so far.

On its first Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan went on to earn Rs. 3.50 crore, which was just 50 lakhs (15%) drop from its Monday collections of Rs. 4 crores. One of the advantages of the movie is that it witnessed a 50% drop in collections from the first day on Tuesday, while most other movies see a drop on Monday itself.

The movie is earning well in UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. Marjaavaan is especially working well in single screens all across. However, the real test for Marjaavaan begins on Friday, when new movies release in theatres. Those movies would occupy screen space, thus leaving affecting the Box Office collections of Marjaavaan.

Here's the day-wise breakup of Marjaavan Box Office collections:

Friday - 7,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 7,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 9,75,00,000 apprx

Monday - 4,00,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Total - 30,75,00,000 apprx

Marjaaavaan released at a time when Housefull 4 was going strong at the Box Office. The movie will now face competition from Anees Bazmee's Paagalpanti starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela in the lead roles.

(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India)