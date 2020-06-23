Marina Kuwar shares cryptic post about depression after Sonu Nigam names her in video blasting Bhushan Kumar

After singer Sonu Nigam levied fresh allegations against the music industry in an explosive video on Monday by later also referencing to Bhushan Kumar and Marina Kuwar, now the actress has said in a cryptic post how she is battling with depression.

In a cryptic post on her Twitter account, Marina said that her depression was caused by certain "unwanted incidents" that altered her life. Popular for working in several episodes of CID and Aahat, Marina wrote, "When your life changes drastically due to some unwanted incidents happened in your life, that time you choose to go into depression. No one knows how badly these incidents affect your life. Sometimes we give up and we end up with our life! Feeling so depressed #Depression #Life #MarinaKuwar."

Apart from this, Marina also shared two quotes on depression on her Instagram stories. The first one read, "I have depression. But I prefer to say ‘I battle’ depression, instead of ‘I suffer’ with it. Because depression hits, but I hit back. Battle on."

The second one read, "My life is very different. My life is very hard and very difficult." For the uninformed, Sonu had released a video vlog on his Instagram in which he claimed that T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar was the "mafia" of the music industry.

Meanwhile, Bhushan’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar on Tuesday claimed that Sonu is peddling "lies and deceit" and that it is an attempt to gain publicity. She also called him "thankless" and said that T-Series gave him a break in the music industry and helped him grow.