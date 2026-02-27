FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even after 'another zero'

Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji calls it milestone amid 'alpha male-centred' cinema: 'Female-led stories is not a risk'

The reason why Traditional Media is falling behind in a Viral AI Movement.

Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, once his fan, seeks divorce over extramarital affair, know their love story ​

'Can’t take West Indies lightly': Sunil Gavaskar warns India ahead of do-or-die T20 World Cup Super 8 clash

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

Big relief for The Kerala Story 2 as Kerala HC lifts stay on release

'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s demise

TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce after 25 years of marriage; claims adultery, cruelty

Organised Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selvan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even after 'another zero'

Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even

Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji calls it milestone amid 'alpha male-centred' cinema: 'Female-led stories is not a risk'

Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji celebrates success

The reason why Traditional Media is falling behind in a Viral AI Movement.

The reason why Traditional Media is falling behind in a Viral AI Movement.

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji calls it milestone amid 'alpha male-centred' cinema: 'Female-led stories is not a risk'

As Mardaani 3 crossed Rs 50 crore in India, Rani Mukerji reacted to the film's success and affirmed that female-led cinema is not a risk, but an opportunity.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 06:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji calls it milestone amid 'alpha male-centred' cinema: 'Female-led stories is not a risk'
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 3
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rani Mukerji is 'grateful' as her Mardaani 3 has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India, and Rs 75 crore at the global box office. The third instalment of the cop thriller, led by Rani, took a slow start, but maintained its momentum, despite facing competition from Border 2, and films released after its release (O Romeo). 

Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 3's success amid 'alpha male characters' domination 

At a time when alpha-male characters are ruling the box office, Rani feels the success of Mardaani 3 is making a powerful statement with audience love. Speaking about the same, Rani says, "I’m deeply grateful that Mardaani 3 has connected with audiences in such a big way. At a time when the box office conversation is slightly centred around ‘alpha male’ characters, this success proves something very powerful - that female-led films also have an audience. I hope the industry has noticed this so that we have more such films made.”

'Audience is ready for female-led narratives': Rani Mukerji

As per Rani, her character of Shivani Shivaji Roy was not written as a ‘female version’ of a larger-than-life character. "She is simply a hero - defined by integrity, courage and empathy. She is equal to her male counterparts. The fact that audiences have embraced her story so strongly shows that people are ready for narratives where a woman leads not just emotionally, but commercially.”

'Female-led cinema is not a risk, but an opportunity': Rani Mukerji

Speaking about the box office numbers Mardaani 3 raked in, Rani further added, “This milestone is much bigger than numbers. It sends a message to the industry that content with purpose, anchored by a strong female protagonist, can stand shoulder to shoulder with hero-driven films, and it tells filmmakers that investing in female-led stories is not a risk - it’s an opportunity.”

Rani feels the success of female-led films is a necessity for Indian cinema. Explaining further, she added,  "For me, Mardaani franchise’s success marks expanding what heroism looks like in Indian cinema. In terms of significance, such a success is a necessity for cinema because we have to make different films and definitely put a woman at the forefront of such cinema.”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even after 'another zero'
Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even
Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji calls it milestone amid 'alpha male-centred' cinema: 'Female-led stories is not a risk'
Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji celebrates success
The reason why Traditional Media is falling behind in a Viral AI Movement.
The reason why Traditional Media is falling behind in a Viral AI Movement.
Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, once his fan, seeks divorce over extramarital affair, know their love story ​
Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, once his fan, s
'Can’t take West Indies lightly': Sunil Gavaskar warns India ahead of do-or-die T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
'Can’t take West Indies lightly': Sunil Gavaskar warns India ahead of do-or-die
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement