Mardani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore, Rani Mukerji calls it milestone amid 'alpha male-centred' cinema: 'Female-led stories is not a risk'

As Mardaani 3 crossed Rs 50 crore in India, Rani Mukerji reacted to the film's success and affirmed that female-led cinema is not a risk, but an opportunity.

Rani Mukerji is 'grateful' as her Mardaani 3 has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India, and Rs 75 crore at the global box office. The third instalment of the cop thriller, led by Rani, took a slow start, but maintained its momentum, despite facing competition from Border 2, and films released after its release (O Romeo).

Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 3's success amid 'alpha male characters' domination

At a time when alpha-male characters are ruling the box office, Rani feels the success of Mardaani 3 is making a powerful statement with audience love. Speaking about the same, Rani says, "I’m deeply grateful that Mardaani 3 has connected with audiences in such a big way. At a time when the box office conversation is slightly centred around ‘alpha male’ characters, this success proves something very powerful - that female-led films also have an audience. I hope the industry has noticed this so that we have more such films made.”

'Audience is ready for female-led narratives': Rani Mukerji

As per Rani, her character of Shivani Shivaji Roy was not written as a ‘female version’ of a larger-than-life character. "She is simply a hero - defined by integrity, courage and empathy. She is equal to her male counterparts. The fact that audiences have embraced her story so strongly shows that people are ready for narratives where a woman leads not just emotionally, but commercially.”

'Female-led cinema is not a risk, but an opportunity': Rani Mukerji

Speaking about the box office numbers Mardaani 3 raked in, Rani further added, “This milestone is much bigger than numbers. It sends a message to the industry that content with purpose, anchored by a strong female protagonist, can stand shoulder to shoulder with hero-driven films, and it tells filmmakers that investing in female-led stories is not a risk - it’s an opportunity.”

Rani feels the success of female-led films is a necessity for Indian cinema. Explaining further, she added, "For me, Mardaani franchise’s success marks expanding what heroism looks like in Indian cinema. In terms of significance, such a success is a necessity for cinema because we have to make different films and definitely put a woman at the forefront of such cinema.”