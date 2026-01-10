Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji-starrer crime thriller preponed, Yash Raj Films unveil new release date and first poster

Yash Raj Films on January 10 has announced the preponement of the release date of their upcoming movie Mardaani 3 to January 30, 2026. The Rani Mukerji-starrer threequel was initially slated to release on February 27. It is the third installment in the crime thriller franchise that began in 2014 with Mardaani and followed it up with its sequel Mardaani 2 in 2019.

Sharing the new release date and the first poster of the much-awaited film, Yash Raj Films took to their social media handles and wrote, "She won’t stop, until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan."

The makers are pegging this film to be a bloody, violent clash between Shivani's goodness vs sinister evil forces as she begins an extraordinary race against time hunt to rescue scores of missing girls of the country. Rani, who won her first National Award for Best Actress last year for the 2023 legal drama Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, had earlier revealed that Mardaani 3 is going to be "dark, deadly and brutal."

Mardaani is said to be the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema that has garnered love and acclaim for over 10 years now. The blockbuster franchise that is said to be the only female cop franchise of India, in its third instalment will see Rani Mukerji yet again reprise the role of a daredevil cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who selflessly fights for justice.

While Mardaani tackled the grim realities of human trafficking, Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a psychotic serial rapist who dared to challenge the system. Mardaani 3 is delving into a dark, brutal reality of our society, continuing the franchise’s legacy of gripping, issue-based storytelling.

The first part was helmed by the veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who passed away in 2023. The second part marked directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. the upcoming film also marks the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala in his directorial debut. The Mardaani franchise is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Aditya Chopra is also married to Rani Mukerji.

