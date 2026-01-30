Mardaani 3 Movie Review: Move aside Chulbul Pandey, Singham, cop Rani Mukerji is here to stay, delivers another uncomfortable, but hard-hitting drama

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 hits straight into the gut, leaving you uncomfortable, but engaged in the dark world of crime. Mardaani is among the rare franchises in Bollywood that never misses the mark or fail to live up to the franchise's goodwill.

Director: Abhiraj Minawala

Star cast: Rani Mukerji, Mallika Prasad, Prajesh Kahsyap, Janki Bodiwala

Runtime: 2hr 9mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Set in Delhi, SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani Mukerji) is assigned to solve the kidnapping case of the Indian ambassador's daughter, Ruhani. As she delves deeper, Shivani comes across a dark underbelly of a beggar mafia syndicate managed by the sinister Amma (Mallika Prasad). Shivani is hell-bent on exposing Amma, bringing her down forever. Despite getting little to no support from her seniors, Shivani, with her intellect and bravery, steps out into the unknown territory, which leads her to a massive human trafficking cartel, and she ends up fighting the biggest war against crime.

Sequels or prequels are no longer safe bets in Bollywood. Over the years, audiences have become more blunt, cynical, and critical about movie franchises. Gone were those days, when people used to storm cinemas just going by Part 2 or Part 3. Moviegoers want to spend their hard-earned money on something that will either entertain them, enlighten them, surprise or rather shock them, but with entertainment. The Mardaani series is among the rare franchises that never miss the mark and leave you entertained. Mardaani 3 is another hard-hitting, no-nonsense, uncomfortable to watch, that will hit you right in the gut.

Right from the first frame, with Rani Mukerji's impactful entry, Mardaani 3 sets its tone right. The film never deviates from its intensity and keeps getting more intense over time. This time, the narrative is layered with twists and turns, and a few revelations will give the shock value, adding more excitement within the drama, leaving no scope for disinterest. The story is written by Aayush Gupt, Deepak Kingrani, and Baljeet Singh Marwah, and the screenplay and dialogues are written by Aayush Gupta. Mardaani 3 scores high marks in the story as the crime aginst girl child is sadly quite relevant, and the drama is authentic. No filmy melodrama or unnecessary heroic, slow-mo moments, straight to the point, and engaging drama keeps you glued.

Speaking about the performances, Rani Mukerji, as usual, is a fire. Mardaani 3 also marks her 30 years in Bollywood, and this film is a testimony to her fine performance. Shivani Shivaji Roy is among the only filmy cop, that honours the Khakee in true form. From Dabangg to Singham to Rowdy Rathore, to Simmba, Sooryavanshi, the cop dramas were going over-the-top and borderline cringy. Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty in Singham Again was the worst of female cop characters I've seen in the last 10-15 years. It's Rani who kept the zeal of a female cop intact. Even in emotional moments, Rani emotes pain through her eyes, and that strikes hard.

Mardaani is a franchise where villains up the ante. After Tahir Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa, it's Mallika Prasad as evil Amma, the best antogonist in the series. Mallika is pure evil, head-to-toe. Her look, make-up, scary eyes, the heavy voice, and her stance make Amma a walking devil. Even the lullaby Amma sings throughout the movie will haunt you after the film ends. Prajesh Kahsyap as Ramanuj is another fine surprise that will leave you impressed with his subtly sinister performance. Janki Bodiwala also shines as Sub Inspector Fatima Anwar. She adds more suspense to the drama and leaves you impressed, despite limited screen time.

Speaking about the shortcomings, Mardaani 3 does underplay its theme. By the time it reaches its climax, you think of something major conclusion or something more impactful, but it falls short of expectations. The dialogues could have been way better. There are sequence of confrontations, where the makers had the scope of going OTT, but the routine back-and-forth lacks a deserving impact. Direction of Abhiraj Minawala is good, but still not that effective like Pradeep Sarkar (Mardaani) or Gopi Puthran (Mardaani 2). At some point, you do find Mardaani 2 looks more scary, engaging, menacing than Mardaani 3, and this ain't a good sign. There is also a hangover of Delhi Crime, and even if you try hard, you can't ignore the impact of Shefali Shah's show left. But having said that, Mardaani 3 is still a far better sequel, taking the franchise to new level, and keeping the hope of genuine sequels alive. Mardaani 3 is definitely a must-watch espically for moviegoers who crave such edge-of-the-seat crime thrillers.