BOLLYWOOD

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji's crime thriller continues to struggle, crosses Rs 20 crore in India

Rani Mukerji-starrer threequel Mardaani 3 is battling stiff competition from Border 2, a big-ticket war drama led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The Mardaani franchise is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. Aditya is married to Rani.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 11:28 PM IST

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji's crime thriller continues to struggle, crosses Rs 20 crore in India
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5
Led by Rani Mukerji, Mardaani 3 hit theatres on January 30. The latest installment takes the crime thriller franchise forward after the successes of Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019). Joining Mukerji this time are Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in significant roles. Originally planned for a February 27 release, the film was advanced, adding to the buzz around its arrival. A National Award winner, Mukerji once again dons the khaki as the unflinching Shivani Shivaji Roy, facing her most daunting challenge yet.

Mardaani 3 opened on a steady note, earning Rs 17.25 crore net in India over its opening weekend. However, the film witnessed a sharp dip on its first Monday, collecting Rs 2.40 crore and pushing its four-day total to Rs 19.65 crore. Showing marginal recovery on Tuesday, the Rani Mukerji-led crime thriller added Rs 2.50 crore on its fifth day, according to early estimates by entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total collections now stand at Rs 22.15 crore in its first five days at the box office.

The threequel is battling stiff competition from Border 2, a big-ticket war drama led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. A standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 classic Border, the film hit theatres on January 23 and has so far raked in over Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office.

The Mardaani franchise has seen a change of guard behind the camera over the years. The first film was directed by veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who passed away in 2023, while Mardaani 2 marked the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. The third instalment is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, also making his debut as a director. All the three films have been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. Aditya and Rani tied the knot with each other in 2014 and welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015.

READ | Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
