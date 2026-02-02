Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore

Rani Mukerji-starrer crime thriller Mardaani 3 saw a massive 70% fall in its earnings and collected just Rs 2.15 crore on its first Monday, taking its four-day net domestic collection to Rs 19.40 crore. The threequel also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.

Headlined by Rani Mukerji, Mardaani 3 released in theatres on January 30. The film marks the third installment in the crime thriller franchise that began with Mardaani in 2014 and continued with Mardaani 2 in 2019. Also starring Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles, the film was originally scheduled for a February 27 release before being preponed. National Award-winning actor Rani Mukerji reprises her role as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the latest chapter.

The threequel registered the biggest opening in the franchise, collecting Rs 4 crore on its first day. The film saw a strong 50 per cent jump on Saturday, earning Rs 6 crore. On its third day, Rani Mukerji's cop drama posted marginal growth once again, adding Rs 7.25 crore and taking its opening weekend total to Rs 17.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

However, on its first Monday, Mardaani 3 saw a massive 70% fall in its earnings and collected just Rs 2.15 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the Rani Mukerji-starrer crime thriller film has earned Rs 19.40 crore in its first four days of release.

The threequel is facing strong competition from the sequel Border 2, that features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the leading roles. The latest war drama is the standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 classic Border. Released on January 23, Border 2 has amassed just over Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office till now.

Mardaani was directed by veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who passed away in 2023. Mardaani 2 marked directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. Mardaani 3 is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala in his directorial debut. The Mardaani franchise is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Aditya and Rani tied the knot with each other in 2014 and welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015.

