Mardaani 3 box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji's threequel stays steady in opening weekend despite Border 2 mania

Headlined by Rani Mukerji as the daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, the crime thriller Mardaani 3 earned Rs 17.25 crore in its opening weekend. On the other hand, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-led war drama Border 2 collected Rs 56.92 crore in its second weekend.

Rani Mukerji reprises her role of a daredevil cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, the third installment in the crime thriller franchise that began in 2014 with Mardaani and followed it up with its sequel Mardaani 2 in 2019. Also starring Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles, Mardaani 3 was initially slated to hit theatres on February 27, but its release date preponed to January 30.

The threequel took the biggest opening in the franchise with the first day collections of Rs 4 crore and saw 50% growth on Saturday when it collected Rs 6 crore. On its third day of release, Rani Mukerji's cop drama witnessed slight growth again and earned Rs 7.25 crore, taking its opening weekend collections to Rs 17.25 crore net in India.

Mardaani 3 stayed steady despite Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty-starrer sequel Border 2 performing well at the box office. In its second weekend, the Anurag Singh-directed war drama amassed Rs 56.92 crore, taking its total net domestic earnings to Rs 301.89 crore in 10 days since its release on January 23.

Veteran film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the three-day domestic net collections of Mardaani 3 on his social media handles. He wrote, "Mardaani 3 puts up a healthy score in its opening weekend. The film witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as well as Sunday. The encouraging performance of this female-led film gives its makers the much-needed confidence to take the franchise forward."

"The mass circuits were dominated by Border 2, which restricted its growth there, but major centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru reported good occupancy. The crucial test begins on Monday – how well it holds will be key. The film needs to maintain collections at Friday levels [or thereabouts] to stay on a steady course. Mardaani 3 [Week 1] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6 cr, Sun 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 17.25 cr. India biz | Official Nett BOC", he further added.

Mardaani was directed by the veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who passed away in 2023. Mardaani 2 marked directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. Mardaani 3 is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala in his directorial debut. The Mardaani franchise is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Aditya Chopra is also married to Rani Mukerji.

