Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania

Mardaani 3 stayed steady on its second day of release despite Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 going strong at the box office. The crime thriller sees Rani Mukerji reprising the role of a daredevil cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Headlined by Rani Mukerji, Mardaani 3 was released in the theatres on January 30. It is the third installment in the crime thriller franchise that began in 2014 with Mardaani and followed it up with its sequel Mardaani 2 in 2019. Also starring Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles, the film was initially slated to hit theatres on February 27, but was preponed. The National Award-winning actress Rani Mukerji reprises the role of a daredevil cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, in the latest release.

After taking the biggest opening in the Mardaani franchise with Rs 4 crore on its first day of release, the Rani Mukerji-starrer saw a solid 50% growth in its collections on its second day. Mardaani 3 earned Rs 6 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day net domestic total to Rs 10 crore. The action thriller stayed steady despite Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty-starrer Border 2 going strong at the box office. On January 31, the ninth day since its release, the Anurag Singh-directed war drama collected Rs 20.17 crore.

Taking to his social media handles, veteran film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Mardaani 3 box office figures as he wrote, "Mardaani 3 registers a solid 50% growth on Saturday – a positive sign. The upward trend was crucial because, after a decent opening day, healthy growth on Day 2 helps stabilise the film. Sunday is also expected to witness an upswing, though footfalls may slow down post-evening shows since Monday is a working day. Going forward, the real test begins on Monday; a steady hold during the weekdays will be crucial. Mardaani 3 [Week 1] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6 cr. Total: ₹10 cr."

Mardaani was directed by the veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who passed away in 2023. Mardaani 2 marked directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. Mardaani 3 is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala in his directorial debut. The Mardaani franchise is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Aditya Chopra is also married to Rani Mukerji.

