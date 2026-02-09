FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 10: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part, but still to cross Rs 50 crore

Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB over IND vs PAK clash in Lahore

The 50: Bhavya Singh calls Divya Agarwal 'fake, gold digger', claims she lives separately from husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Inside pics from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Mom-to-be stuns in customised lehenga; Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in attendance

Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he took break from acting, says he wasn't enjoying his work: 'I can't act for EMI and survival'

Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra NCP leader, rushed to hospital as health deteoriates

Arijit Singh surprises fans with live performance at Anoushka Shankar's Kolkata concert days after announcing retirement

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath govt's masterstroke, apparel park on Yamuna Expressway to boost exports, create jobs

Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide

Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Video: HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's what happens in viral video

Viral Video: HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 10: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part, but still to cross Rs 50 crore

Mardaani 3 box office: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part

Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB over IND vs PAK clash in Lahore

Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB in Lahore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM

Meet Shabana Mahmood, who may become UK's first Muslim PM

Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra's luxury watches, cars, I-T Raid on Kanpur's tobacco empire, know all about family's scandals

Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra's luxury watches, cars, I-T Raid on Kanpur's to

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, 5 twists

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 10: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part, but still to cross Rs 50 crore

In its first 10 days, Mardaani 3 is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, collecting Rs 37.10 crore net. However, it has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of the first Mardaani, that had minted Rs 35.85 crore in India in 2014. Mardaani 2 had earned Rs 47.35 crore at the Indian box office in 2019.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 05:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 10: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part, but still to cross Rs 50 crore
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 10
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Rani Mukerji, Mardaani 3 was released in the theatres on January 30, pushing the gritty crime franchise forward after the successes of Mardaani and Mardaani 2. This time, Mukerji is joined by Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles. Originally slated for a February 27 release, the film was preponed. The National Award-winning actor once again steps into the khaki as the fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy, ready to take on her toughest mission yet.

In its first 10 days, Mardaani 3 is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, collecting Rs 37.10 crore net at the domestic box office. However, it has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of the first Mardaani, which had minted Rs 35.85 crore in India in 2014. Mardaani 2 had performed better, closing its run at Rs 47.35 crore net in 2019. Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa played the villains in the first two parts.

Sharing the film's latest box office numbers, Taran Adarsh wrote on his social media handles, "Mardaani 3 trends better than Mardaani [first part] and Mardaani 2 in Weekend 2, placing it in a comfortable zone. Incidentally, Mardaani 3 has already crossed the lifetime business of Mardaani [first part: ₹ 35.85 cr] in just 10 days. The big question now: Will  Mardaani 3 surpass the lifetime business of Mardaani 2 and emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise? At the moment, all signs indicate that it will."

"Weekend 2 biz...Mardaani: ₹ 5.25 cr, Mardaani 2: ₹ 5.65 cr, Mardaani 3: ₹ 10.55 cr. Mardaani 3 [Week 2] Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 4.55 cr. Total: ₹ 37.10 cr. Mardaani 3 biz at a glance: Week 1: ₹ 26.55 cr, Weekend 2: ₹ 10.55 cr Total: ₹ 37.10 cr India biz | Official Nett BOC | Box office", the veteran film critic and trade analyst added.

The Mardaani franchise, bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, has seen a change of guard behind the camera over the years. The first film was directed by veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who passed away in 2023, while Mardaani 2 marked the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. The third instalment is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, also making his debut as a director. 

The release of Mardaani 3 is also especially meaningful as it coincides with Rani Mukerji completing 30 years in cinema - a landmark moment that has prompted widespread appreciation and celebration across the film industry. The crime thriller franchise remains India’s only successful female-led franchise and the only hit female-cop film franchise.

READ | Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 10: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part, but still to cross Rs 50 crore
Mardaani 3 box office: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part
Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB over IND vs PAK clash in Lahore
Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB in Lahore
The 50: Bhavya Singh calls Divya Agarwal 'fake, gold digger', claims she lives separately from husband Apurva Padgaonkar
The 50: Bhavya Singh calls Divya Agarwal 'fake, gold digger', claims she lives
Inside pics from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Mom-to-be stuns in customised lehenga; Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in attendance
Inside Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Mom-to-be stuns in customised lehenga
Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he took break from acting, says he wasn't enjoying his work: 'I can't act for EMI and survival'
Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he took break from acting, says he wasn't enjoying
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM
Meet Shabana Mahmood, who may become UK's first Muslim PM
Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra's luxury watches, cars, I-T Raid on Kanpur's tobacco empire, know all about family's scandals
Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra's luxury watches, cars, I-T Raid on Kanpur's to
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, 5 twists
OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms
OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement