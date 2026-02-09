Mardaani 3 box office collection day 10: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part, but still to cross Rs 50 crore

In its first 10 days, Mardaani 3 is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, collecting Rs 37.10 crore net. However, it has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of the first Mardaani, that had minted Rs 35.85 crore in India in 2014. Mardaani 2 had earned Rs 47.35 crore at the Indian box office in 2019.

Headlined by Rani Mukerji, Mardaani 3 was released in the theatres on January 30, pushing the gritty crime franchise forward after the successes of Mardaani and Mardaani 2. This time, Mukerji is joined by Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles. Originally slated for a February 27 release, the film was preponed. The National Award-winning actor once again steps into the khaki as the fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy, ready to take on her toughest mission yet.

In its first 10 days, Mardaani 3 is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, collecting Rs 37.10 crore net at the domestic box office. However, it has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of the first Mardaani, which had minted Rs 35.85 crore in India in 2014. Mardaani 2 had performed better, closing its run at Rs 47.35 crore net in 2019. Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa played the villains in the first two parts.

Sharing the film's latest box office numbers, Taran Adarsh wrote on his social media handles, "Mardaani 3 trends better than Mardaani [first part] and Mardaani 2 in Weekend 2, placing it in a comfortable zone. Incidentally, Mardaani 3 has already crossed the lifetime business of Mardaani [first part: ₹ 35.85 cr] in just 10 days. The big question now: Will Mardaani 3 surpass the lifetime business of Mardaani 2 and emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise? At the moment, all signs indicate that it will."

"Weekend 2 biz...Mardaani: ₹ 5.25 cr, Mardaani 2: ₹ 5.65 cr, Mardaani 3: ₹ 10.55 cr. Mardaani 3 [Week 2] Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 4.55 cr. Total: ₹ 37.10 cr. Mardaani 3 biz at a glance: Week 1: ₹ 26.55 cr, Weekend 2: ₹ 10.55 cr Total: ₹ 37.10 cr India biz | Official Nett BOC | Box office", the veteran film critic and trade analyst added.

The Mardaani franchise, bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, has seen a change of guard behind the camera over the years. The first film was directed by veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who passed away in 2023, while Mardaani 2 marked the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. The third instalment is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, also making his debut as a director.

The release of Mardaani 3 is also especially meaningful as it coincides with Rani Mukerji completing 30 years in cinema - a landmark moment that has prompted widespread appreciation and celebration across the film industry. The crime thriller franchise remains India’s only successful female-led franchise and the only hit female-cop film franchise.

