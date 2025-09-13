FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's cop drama crushed under Border 2 mania, opens slighthy better than Mardaani 2

Despite earning positive reviews, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 took an underwhelming opening, largely affected by the dominance of Border 2.

Simran Singh

Jan 31, 2026

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's cop drama crushed under Border 2 mania, opens slighthy better than Mardaani 2
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's much-awaited cop drama, Mardaani 3, has released in cinemas this Friday. As expected, Rani's film impressed the critics, but got affected at the box office due to Border 2 mania. Sunny Deol-starrer has entered its second week, and continued to remain the first choice of moviegoers. As per the trade tracking portal, Sacnilk reported, the early estimates of Mardaani 3, on its first day, are Rs 3.80 crore net. The final figures may cross Rs 4 crore, but it's still a low opening to a franchise that has aged fine. 

When it comes to occupancy, Mardaani 3 had only registered an average occupancy of 13.63%, with 8.97% in the morning shows, 14.78% in the afternoon shows, and 17.13% in the evening shows. Going by the lukewarm response, a good jump on Saturday-Sunday is a must for a decent weekend collection. 

Also read: Mardaani 3 Movie Review: Move aside Chulbul Pandey, Singham, cop Rani Mukerji is here to stay, delivers another uncomfortable, but hard-hitting drama

When it comes to comparison, Mardaani 3 has opened slightly better than Mardaani 2. The 2019 superhit Mardaani 2 earned Rs 3.80 crore on Friday. Mardaani (2014) opened at Rs 3.40 crore. Mardaani 3 registered the franchise's biggest opening, but a bigger opening of Rs 7-9 crore was expected from the third instalment of the franchise.  

About Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise. The first instalment, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, was released in 2014 and ended earning Rs 35.65 crore net. The second instalment, directed by Gopi Puthran, was released in 2019, and it became a bigger hit, earning Rs 67 crore worldwide. However, the third instalment's fate will be decided over the weekend. Border 2 has become a major obstacle in Mardaani 3. The movie also marked Rani Mukerji's 30 years in Bollywood. 

