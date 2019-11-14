'Mardaani 2' trailer: Rani Mukerji's film is nerve-racking and will send chills down the spine

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Mardaani 2 is out. Earlier it was revealed that Rani Mukerji, who plays the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy is back and this time she's on the trail of a 21-year-old merciless villain who targets women. The teaser of the film was unveiled a few weeks back and it had shown Rani beating the hell out of a man with a belt who sexually assaulted women.

The trailer starts with a girl asking for a lift from a man in the deserted area of Kota, then she is tortured, brutally raped and murdered by him. Shivani takes the case in her hands and makes sure to catch the merciless man and punish him for his heinous crimes. The trailer has many gruesome scenes which will leave you shocked and send a chill down your spine. Rani is back as the brave cop and has made an impressive mark all over again.

Check out the trailer below:

The face of the merciless villain hasn't been revealed yet and we can't wait to know who the actor is!

Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Earlier talking about Rani's role in the film, Gopi had said, "Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21-year-old villain, who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women."

Mardaani 2 is releasing on December 13, 2019. The second instalment returns after five years of the first part.