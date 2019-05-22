Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota police

She thanked the Kota police for their incredible support during the filming of Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji, who is currently braving the 39-degree heat in Kota, Rajasthan, was invited to meet the local police and their families at an informal gathering.

The amber-eyed actress reprises the role of Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2, which is produced by her filmmaker-husband, Aditya Chopra and directed by Gopi Puthran. During her recent shoot, she was happy to meet the top female cop of the city, Dr Amrita Duhan, the Assistant Superintendent of Police.

About 300 police officers and their families met the feisty Hichki star. The interaction was enjoyable and beneficial to both sides. Rani was thrilled to meet the top female police officer of Kota who welcomed her to the gathering and also presided over the interactive interaction with the city cops. “Rani on her part went out of her way to ensure the cops and their families had a great time,” reveals an eyewitness.





The actress being felicitated by Dr Amrita Duhan, the Assistant Superintendent of Police

We heard the mother of one spent about an hour at the gathering. She thanked the Kota police for their incredible support during the filming of Mardaani 2. And also told them that the film would make every Indian police officer proud. She specially dedicated the movie to the women force in khakhi who work tirelessly to safeguard law and order. “The reactions Rani got from the police force and their families was overwhelming,” adds our informer.

(tweets @ Meena_Iyer)