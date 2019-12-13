'Mardaani 2' Early Box Office: Rani Mukerji's film has slow start

Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 2 released in theatres, but like expected, the film has picked up very little in the morning shows. According to a report on Box Office India, Mardaani 2 showed an 8-10% growth in the morning, which is a very slow start.

Mardaani 2 collections, however, do not come as a surprise since Rani Mukerji's original film Mardaani also had decent Box Office collections. Mardaani 2, much like Mardaani, is all about content and thus, the movie does not get the benefit of the brand.

Back in 2014, Mardaani minted Rs. 3.50 crore on its opening day. It remains to be seen whether Mardaani 2 can work better than that film. However, one advantage that Mardaani 2 has, is that it is a wider release. It, thus, is expected that Mardaani 2 does better, especially in regions like West Bengal.

Rani's previous releases Mardaani and Hichki have opened in the range of Rs. 3.5 crore. While Mardaani, in 2014, minted Rs. 3.44 crore with 1250 screens, Rani's 2018 release Hichki earned Rs. 3.31 crore at the Box Office with 975 screens.

It now remains to be seen how Mardaani 2 performs in the evening. In comparison to Emraan Hashmi's The Body, Rani's film has performed fairly better so far. However the Hollywood release Jumanji: The Next Level is leading the Box Office race yet.