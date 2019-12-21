Headlines

'Mardaani 2' Box Office Report Day 8: Rani Mukerji's film witnesses decline on second Friday due to 'Dabangg 3'

Rani Mukerji and Vishal Jethwa starrer 'Mardaani 2' witnessed a decline on the second Friday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 05:54 PM IST

It's been a week since Rani Mukerji and Vishal Jethwa starrer Mardaani 2 released. The film instantly won hearts and the lead actors were lauded for their incredible performances. Mardaani 2 is based on a cat-and-mouse chase between SP Shivani Shivaji Roy and serial killer-rapist Sunny. On opening day, the film minted about Rs 3.75 crore approx, as per Box Office India and has been having a great run at the box office. 

Now, the collections of second Friday is out and the film made Rs 1.10 crore approx. The decline in numbers is due to the reduction of screens, shows and Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 which released on Friday. The ongoing protest against CAA and NRC have also led to this decline.

Check it out in detail below:

Friday - Rs 3.75 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 6.50 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 7.75 crore approx

Monday - Rs 2.85 crore approx

Tuesday - Rs 2.65 crore approx

Wednesday - Rs 2.25 crore approx

Thursday - Rs 2.10 crore approx

Week One - Rs 27.85 crore approx

Second Friday - Rs 1.10 crore approx

Total - Rs 28.95 crore approx

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Mardaani2 declines on Day 8 [second Fri] due to heavy reduction of screens and shows + a biggie hitting the screens [#Dabangg3]... Also, biz was affected in several circuits... [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 29.20 cr. #India biz."

Mardaani 2 is directed by debutant Gopi Puthran and directed by Yash Raj Films.

