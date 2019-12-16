'Mardaani 2' Box Office Report Day 3: Rani Mukerji's film makes Rs 18 crore on opening weekend

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has won the hearts of not only fans but also critics. The film is the sequel to 2014 film Mardaani which also starred Rani in the lead role. The actor plays the role of superintendent of police, Shivani Shivaji Roy who is hinting a young merciless rapist and serial killer. On opening day, Mardaani 2 made about Rs 3.75 crore approx, as per reports in Box Office India.

Now the total weekend collections of the latest film are out. On Sunday, the trading website revealed that on the third day, the film minted Rs 7.75 crore approx while on Saturday it had collected Rs 6.50 crore approx. So the total first weekend collections are Rs 18 crore approx.

Check it out in below:

Friday - Rs 3.75 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 6.50 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 7.75 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 18 crore approx

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Mardaani2 has a power-packed weekend... Admirable growth on Day 2 and 3 demonstrates the power of solid content... Solid trending indicates, #Mardaani2 should stay strong on weekdays... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr [double of Day 1]... Total: â‚¹ 18.15 cr. #India biz."

He also tweeted, "#RaniMukerji versus #RaniMukerji... *Opening Weekend* biz...2019: #Mardaani2 â‚¹ 18.15 cr2018: #Hichki â‚¹ 15.35 cr2014: #Mardaani â‚¹ 14.46 cr#India biz."

Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi Putharan and has Vishal Jethwa as the main antagonist.