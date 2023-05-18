Search icon
Manushi Chhillar’s white gown from Cannes 2023 took 800 man hours to make, has 100 layers of Italian silk tulle

Here's all you need to know about Manushi Chhillar's white gown that she wore for her Cannes debut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Manushi Chhillar recently made her Cannes debut at The 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress impressed fans with her glamorous look as she walked the red carpet. Now, her designer revealed that the dress has 100 layers of Italian silk tulle and was created by putting in 800 manual hours. 

Manushi Chhillar made a glamorous debut at Cannes in a white corset wedding gown. The actress styled the gown with pink heels and minimal jewelry from designer Renu Oberoi. The actress was styled by fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani and looked absolutely stunning. 

The actress was seen wearing Fovari’s design and revealing the details of Manushi’s outfit, the designer shared a video creating the outfit and wrote, “Our goal for this wedding dress was to be
feminine yet strong, and artful yet wearable. This exquisite piece was delicately draped and 100 layers of Italian silk tulle were painstakingly pleated by hand. 800 man hours went into this creation.”

The video shared by the designers read, "Sustainability is about preserving the connective thread between our planet, ourselves, and each other. It's about understanding what we wear 1 every stitch and thread either reaffirms the status quo or declares a commitment to sustainability." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Other than Manushi Chhillar, a number of Indian celebs are making their debut at Cannes this year which include Shannon K, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, and Sapna Chaudhary. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, and Vijay Varma will also be seen gracing the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar was last seen in the movie Samrat Prithviraj. The actress will be next seen in the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Alaya F. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2024. Other than this, the actress also has Arun Gopalan’s Tehran in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with John Abraham. 

Read Manushi Chillar turns heads in gorgeous white gown as she makes debut at Cannes Film Festival, check out photos

 

 

