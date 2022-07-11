Manushi Chhillar, Vicky Kaushal to team up for film The Great Indian Family

Credit: Manushi Chhillar-Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

After making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar Starrer Samrat Prithviraj, former Miss World is all set to sign her third film with Vicky Kaushal. Yes! Manushi will be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film The Great Indian Family.

As per IANS report, Manushi has reportedly signed another big-ticket film, this time an action entertainer that will be shot in Europe. Source told IANS, "Manushi will be leaving soon for the UK, France, and other parts of Europe, which are some of the locations for her initial shoot schedule".



The source says, "Manushi will be seen in an all-new avatar in this action entertainer. She mesmerised everyone with her screen presence in `Samrat Prithviraj` in which she played the role of the gorgeous Indian Princess, Sanyogita."



"Now, she will train hard to impress everyone with her action avatar in this project. It is an ambitious project and the makers wanted to cast a new face with a great on-screen personality. Manushi fit the bill to a T. This will be the third film in her filmography."



Details of the project are under wraps.

A few days ago, Manushi opened up about her profession and revealed that she can’t go back to her student life as she is now a public figure. Manushi revealed how her life changed after she became an actor. For the unversed, she was an MBBS student before winning the Miss World title. While speaking to India.com, the actress revealed that she never finished her medicine and she is experiencing this for the first time as it's a very different profession. She stated, “It's not like a normal job where people work from 9 to 5 from Monday to Friday, its not how it works, the film industry is very different, there are days where you are actually very busy and there are days when you don’t have work. And the only difference is that earlier I was studying, and now I am working.”

While talking about her education, she said, “I don’t come from a filmy background, so the risk and the insecurity will be a lot more. I always thought that after completing college I will participate in Miss India because I always wanted to be Miss World. I am glad I got the opportunity and many people talk about the right place, the right thing, and the right time and this is what happened with me.”

Now, she thinks that she can’t completer her education as she feels opportunities would have waited for her. The idea of going back was not something that she wanted as she knew she won’t be a normal student anymore. “I don’t have that privacy so, it's okay I got a lot of love and appreciation as well. But it's okay if you want to study, Privacy and Anonymity are two very important things,” she stated.