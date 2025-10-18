FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Manushi Chhillar SHUTS DOWN troll for mocking her career, making appearence in Diljit Dosanjh's song Kufar: 'Wisdom lies in respecting..'

Manushi Chhillar was trolled for being reduced to making a dance appearance in Diljit Dosanjh's song Kufar. Miss World winner shut down negativity with grace.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 06:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Manushi Chhillar SHUTS DOWN troll for mocking her career, making appearence in Diljit Dosanjh's song Kufar: 'Wisdom lies in respecting..'
Diljit Dosanjh with Manushi Chhillar
In a day and age where social media exchanges often spiral into bitter arguments, Manushi Chhillar became a target of trolls, but she battled it with grace. Recently, Manushi collaborated with Diljit in the song Kufar. Once the song was out, the Miss World winner attracted negativity. 

A user posted something nasty and uncalled for under one of her social media posts, the Miss World responded, not with a defensive clapback, but with a thoughtful, dignified message that spoke volumes about her character. A social media user wrote, "From STS to becoming a Dr to Miss World, then aspiring film star, and now reduced to a small dance appearances?
Is this Miss World all about?

Manushi, instead of confronting the troll, chose to disarm him with grace. Her measured words didn't just defend her choices but opened a door for dialogue and mutual respect. Her ability to acknowledge the value in education, while also championing the dignity of artistic expression, showed a maturity that goes beyond her years. She replied, "I've always admired people who value education. But I've also learnt that wisdom lies in respecting every form of art and expression. The world needs both thinkers and creators, neither is "reduced" when they uplift others," Manushi wrote, adding, "Every step, story, and song has its own purpose, none lesser than the other."

image

On the work front, Manushi Chillar was last seen in Rajkummar Rao's Maalik. The film was released with mixed reactions from the critics and went on to become a commercial failure. Made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi has been seen in six films, with Tehran being a direct OTT release. Manushi has not given a clean hit, but earned decent reviews for her performances.

