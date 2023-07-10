Headlines

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Manushi Chhillar also recalled how she was told by industry people that beauty pageant winners cannot become good actors

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 175 crore, Samrat Prithviraj failed to draw audiences to the theatres as it collected a domestic net collection of Rs 68 crore (according to Bollywood Hungama) and turned out to be a colossal commercial failure. In a recent interview, Manushi Chhillar opened up on how the failure of her debut film affected her.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "Everything worked out for me so far, so, my expectations from life were more. Jokes apart, I did work hard a lot so it was disappointing. I learned that so many people come together to make a film, after years of hard work. As an actor, you can give your best and still the result is out of your control. You can’t control the audience. But since it was my first film, I did feel a tad bit of a loss."

"Now that I look back, I feel I got what I wanted from the film. I learned so much. There was a section of people who liked it. Every film won’t do good. If you logically look at the industry, the success ratio of films is very low. Most films don't do well, but looking at it I don't feel bad. Luckily I didn't stop working. I was luckily constantly involved in other projects", Manushi added.

She also recalled how she was told by industry people that beauty pageant winners cannot become good actors. The actress, who will be seen next in the spy action thriller Tehran opposite John Abraham, stated, "There is a preconceived notion pageant girls cannot act. Some of our finest actors have come from pageantry, be it, Priyanka Chopra or Aishwarya Rai. I saw them as an audience and thought they are really good actors because they are doing well."

"When I came here, people in the industry told me ‘Oh you know people think pageant girls cannot act, beauty queens can’t act’. Even at YRF, they told me ‘You have to work a little harder because you have to overcome the preconceived notions.’ I didn’t realise it as such back then. You win Miss World but in acting you have to start from scratch. The film industry is very different, and competitive. Miss World was a once-in-a-lifetime exp, acting is a profession", she concluded.

