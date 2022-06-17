Manushi Chhillar talks about her debut, Samrat Prithviraj's box office performance, clash with Vikram-Major | Exclusive

Manushi Chhillar/Twitter

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar recently made her grand Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithiviraj which was released in the theatres on June 3. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj failed to live up to expectations at the box office, however, Manushi, who was seen essaying the role of Princess Sanyogita, left critics and the audience in awe of her grace, beauty and performance in the film.

Recently, we at DNA spoke exclusively to Manushi about her debut film, her role, the challenges she faced while playing Princess Sanyogita, the film's box office performance, and the impact of a clash with Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Adivi Sesh's Major. Here are a few excerpts from the interview.

Q. Was this how you always saw yourself making your Bollywood debut when you decided to be an actress?

Ans: I think when I decided to be an actress I was already in the process of auditioning with Yash Raj, so I knew that this was gonna be my entry in Bollywood. I never thought or planned ‘kaise hogi meri entry’, but I think that this was probably one of the nicest platforms anyone has ever gotten to make a debut…you know having a production house like Yash Raj backing you, a director like Dr Chandraprakash (Dwivedi) and a co-actor like Akshay (Kumar) sir.

Q. Why did you take the risky decision to debut with a period film, Samrat Prithviraj, and not opt for a safer bet like a masala entertainer?

Ans. The honest answer is I don't know. As someone who's not been in the film world or does not really know how to strategise which should be the first film and which should be the second film I really didn't have any idea of what usually people start with. To be honest, I loved the story, the character and growing up I loved watching period films, and I've read about the two eloping from their Swayamvar and the whole romanticized version of the story...I found it very exciting…I wanted to start (in Bollywood) with a story which I feel most of the country finds familiar.

Q. For your role of Princess Sanyogita did you have any reference points, maybe films or books that you looked back on?

Ans: Yes and no. In terms of reference points, there have been films we made earlier but I knew that I had to build a character on my own I could not replicate someone else's work. If you talk about the films that I've watched in my lifetime, whether it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Jodha bai or Deepika Padukone in Padmavat, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Bajirao Mastani, I have watched these films. They are all very different, the directors are different so the flavour of the film is very different. But you watch these films to understand how an actor has approached the role and created that character...Aishwarya Rai will always be Jodha Bai for us and I think getting into these kinds of characters, it requires a lot of understanding. I knew Princess Sanyogita is something that I had to start from scratch.

Q. What was the most challenging part of playing the role?

Ans: I think the fact that people already have a perception and an idea of who she was and what she was like and you have to match up with that perception in your first film. I remember when I started out, people told me you are not going to be compared with a debutant, you are going to get compared with established actresses who have done periodic roles in historical films. I think that was a very big challenge for me...my first film being compared with actresses who are experienced and are at the top, I think that's a challenge for me as a newcomer.

Q. But did you feel apprehensive since you said you knew comparisons will be made?

Ans: People would tell me but I wasn't thinking much, I was just like I love the film, I love the role, let's just give my best and see what happens.

Q. Critics loved your performance, however, the film per se did not perform as per expectations at the box office. How do you see that since it was your first film?

Ans: I think since I'm starting out my journey as an actor, I have to make peace with the fact that I will have films that will do well and films which will not do well. And it's in my hand that I have to do films to the best of my ability. A film is a team work, not just the actors and the director, there are so many people working to put that piece of art together and there are different reasons why a film does well or why doesn't it. Sonu Sood told me 'don’t get attached to one project do your best and leave it to fate' and that's the truth which I realise today as an actor that what's in my control is to show up on the set, and do my job well. The result is not something which is in your hands. But I'm happy that I got a really good review about my performance and that people have mostly liked me. I will take that as a victory for myself.

Q. Do you think that the clash with the two other films Vikram and Major affected Samrat Prithviraj's performance at the box office? Do you think if the clash was avoided it could have benefited the film?

Ans: I have to be honest, I have yet to watch the two other films. I only have read the reviews online or whatever that's been said …and I don’t think it (the clash) has had a big effect. You have to give me the benefit of doubt here of being a newcomer and not understanding the business side of movies. I'm still understanding what actually happens after the film releases. In terms of the clash, I don't think so...we've had some good films that have been released in the last few months, films that have been released in the theatres and have done well. So, don't think the clash had an effect.

Q. Now that you've made your debut in Bollywood film, would you restrict yourself to the Hindi film industry or are you open to exploring films down South?

Ans: I think the world has changed. I don't think that there is a Telugu industry, a Hindi industry, a Tamil industry, a Malayalam industry or a Kannada film industry. I think it's all become an industry now and if you still compare it with other counties, so I would say that it's the Indian film industry. Now, a lot of projects are being made in different languages... pan-India films are being made, so, I'm open to doing films that I would enjoy doing, whether they are Hindi films or South films. I want to work with good directors because at the end of the day it's a director's medium. As an actor, I want to learn and want to do exciting roles. I don’t think I'm restricted to a particular language.