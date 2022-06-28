Manushi Chhillar discloses why she can't choose education over Bollywood

Credit: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Samrat Prithviraj which starrer Akshay Kumar, opened up about her profession and revealed that she can’t go back to her student life as she is now a public figure.

Manushi revealed how her life changed after she became an actor. For the unversed, she was an MBBS student before winning the Miss World title. While speaking to India.com, the actress revealed that she never finished her medicine and she is experiencing this for the first time as it's a very different profession. She stated, “It's not like a normal job where people work from 9 to 5 from Monday to Friday, its not how it works, the film industry is very different, there are days where you are actually very busy and there are days when you don’t have work. And the only difference is that earlier I was studying, and now I am working.”

While talking about her education, she said, “I don’t come from a filmy background, so the risk and the insecurity will be a lot more. I always thought that after completing college I will participate in Miss India because I always wanted to be Miss World. I am glad I got the opportunity and many people talk about the right place, the right thing, and the right time and this is what happened with me.”

Now, she thinks that she can’t completer her education as she feels opportunities would have waited for her. The idea of going back was not something that she wanted as she knew she won’t be a normal student anymore. “I don’t have that privacy so, it's okay I got a lot of love and appreciation as well. But it's okay if you want to study, Privacy and Anonymity are two very important things,” she stated.