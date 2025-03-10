Here's how the former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has reacted to her dating rumours with the Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya.

After Manushi Chhillar and Veer Pahariya performed together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet last year, there had been rumours that the two actors are dating each other. There were also reports that Manushi and Veer went on a double date with his brother Shikhar Pahariya and his girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor. However, in her latest interview, the former Miss World has denied dating the Sky Force actor and called him "a good friend."

Talking to Bombay Times, Manushi said, "A lot of things written about my personal life have been completely false. There’s a certain interest people have as to what’s going on in your personal life. I have guy and girl friends and I feel if I hang out too much with my girlfriends, does it look like I’m not interested in boys or if I’m hanging out with any of my guy friends, are people gonna think we’re dating? But now I think I’ve reached a stage where I’m okay. This is my life. I’m going to live my life. And if you’re so archaic that you don’t understand the guy and that a guy and girl can just be friends or share common interests, you can enjoy whatever entertainment you get."

"It’s of no consequence knowing who’s doing what in their personal life. I just live with it. Personally, I don’t feel the need to (clarify). However, the negative of it is that when you don’t reveal too much, then it gives more space for stories to just be formed out of thin air. I can say that a lot of things written about my personal life have been completely false. That’s the downside of being a little private", the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress continued.

When Manushi was directly asked about the rumours of her dating Veer, she stated, "Oh, my God, poor Veer. No way. No (we are not dating), absolutely not. He’s a good friend. He was lovely enough to give me company during a wedding where I didn’t know anyone. That’s pretty much it. That’s my only interaction with the boy."

Meanwhile, Chhillar made her debut in the 2022 historical drama Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. She has since then starred in The Great Indian Family in 2023, and Operation Valentine and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 2024. All her movies have been commercial unsuccessful. On the other hand, Pahariya made his debut earlier this year in Sky Force with Akshay Kumar and the film became a box office hit.