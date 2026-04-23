Mantra Muugdha trailer: Odia cinema to get their own Bhool Bhulaiyaa meets Bhooth Bangla with Sanoj Kumar, leaves netizens impressed

The Odia film industry has taken another leap, bringing its first supernatural horror-comedy, Mantra Muugdha. The trailer of the upcoming film dropped online, and netizens are suprisingly impressed with the scale and the vision.

Amid the successful run of Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, the Odia film industry has now taken a leap in bringing their first supernatural horror comedy, Mantra Muugdha. Directed by National Award-winner Anupam Patnaik. On Tuesday, the makers released the trailer of the much-anticipated Odia film Mantra Muughda.

Mantra Muughda shot at a 600-year-old palace?

The makers have not left any stone unturned in the authenticity of the film. Mantra Muughda is shot extensively at the 600-year-old Dharakote Palace over a 45-day schedule. It blends multiple genres— horror, comedy, mystery, and fantasy in a single narrative. The film narrates the story of three friends who accidentally awaken something evil at an abandoned palace, leading them into a wild ride of horror, comedy, and fantasy.

Manta Muughda, backed by an ensemble cast

The film has an ensemble cast that features Sanoj Kumar, Manmay Dey, Sarthak Bharadwaj, Dipanwit Dasmohapatra, Suryamayee Mohapatra, Bhoomika Dash, Hara Rath, Umakanta Sahoo, Soma Hota, Nishant Majithia, Barsha Patnaik, Choudhury Jayprakash Das, Akash Rout, Pihu Mohapatra, Ankita Mishra, Jagannath Jagan, Ishani Panda, Sujit Baral, Riten Patnaik, and Ashis Rout in pivotal roles.

Netizens reactions to Mantra Muughda

The trailer caught netizens' reaction and they were pleasantly surprised with the visuals and production value. "Just watched the trailer and I’m already excited. A horror-comedy in the Odia industry is something new and refreshing. The effort of the entire team is clearly visible. Feeling really proud as an Odia," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "This is the kind of cinema Ollywood needs to create a historic impact." One of the netizens wrote, "This movie will bring a new revolution in Odia cinema after Bou Butu Bhutta and Bara Badhu." A cybercitizen wrote, "After watching the trailer, one thing is clear — whenever Dipanwit Dashmohapatra comes on screen, something mad and hilarious is definitely going to happen. Mantra Muughda will release in cinemas on May 1.