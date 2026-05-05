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Mantra Muugdha box office collection: Despite low budget, Sanoj Kumar's Odia horror-comedy sets new record, shows 200% jump in first weekend

With Mantra Muugdha, Odia cinema has got a solid boost, and the film showed a minimal drop on Monday, projecting a 200% growth over the weekend.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 05, 2026, 06:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mantra Muugdha box office collection: Despite low budget, Sanoj Kumar's Odia horror-comedy sets new record, shows 200% jump in first weekend
A poster of Mantra Muugdha
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The horror-comedy adventure from Odia, Mantra Muugdha, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Despite a limited release, relative new ensemble cast (except Sanoj Kumar), and a low budget, the movie earned an overwhelming response from the masses, and it maintained a strong hold on Monday, showing a minor drop from the weekend. The movie, which was released in theatres on May 1, has raked in Rs 73.17 lakhs, marking a significant jump of 200% over the first weekend. 

Mantra Muugdha box office analysis

As per the reports, Mantra Muugdha managed to attain the third-highest opening ever in Odisha. The movie is also marked as 2026's biggest opening in the state. As Ollypedia reported, the movie opened with Rs 14 lakh on Friday, followed by Rs 12 lakh on Saturday, and Rs 17 lakh on Sunday. On Monday, the film was expected to have a major drop, but it still went on to earn Rs 9 lakh, taking net collection to Rs 52 lakh, and gross collection to Rs 59 lakh.

The limited release of Mantra Muugdha

Mantra Muugdha has been released in nearly 29 cities across Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela. Yet, it is considered to be the biggest one so far. The movie also witnessed a limited release in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, but received positive feedback from the audience. 

About Mantra Muugdha

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Anupam Patnaik, Mantra Muugdha stars Sanoj Kumar, Manmay Dey, Sarthak Bharadwaj, Dipanwit Dasmohapatra, Suryamayee Mohapatra, Bhoomika Dash, Hara Rath, Umakanta Sahoo, Soma Hota, Nishant Majithia, Barsha Patnaik, Choudhury Jayprakash Das, Akash Rout, Pihu Mohapatra, Ankita Mishra, Jagannath Jagan, Ishani Panda, Sujit Baral, Riten Patnaik, and Ashis Rout in key roles. The movie is produced by Amiya Patnaik Productions, the oldest film production banner with over 42 years in Odia cinema.

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