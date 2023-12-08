Headlines

Mansi Taxak talks about her wedding scene with Bobby Deol in Animal being called physical assault: ‘It’s just that…’

Mansi Taxak, who plays Bobby Deol's third wife in Animal, talks about the controversial wedding scene in the movie.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 11:23 PM IST

As much as Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is garnering praises and racking numbers at the box office, the film is also being criticized for some of its misogynistic scenes. One such scene that grabbed controversy was Mansi Taxak’s wedding scene with Bobby Deol. 

Mansi Taxak plays the role of Bobby Deol’s third wife in Animal. Their wedding scene marks the entrance of Bobby as a villain in the movie. Talking about the wedding scene being too violent, the actress said, “When I met Sandeep sir for the first time, I knew the movie was going to be violent. His vision was to make a movie which was never seen in India. The fun fact is that my first scene wasn’t the wedding sequence but when Ranbir Kapoor interrogates me and the other two wives as he looks for Bobby Deol. I don’t intend to give any spoilers but that scene itself was so violent that the wedding scene was a bit easier for me to perform.” 

She further talked about the controversy around the aftermath of the wedding scene and people calling it a physical assault or a ‘rape scene’ and said, “If you see the scene before that, where Bobby sir is entering and I am walking towards him, you can see the chemistry between us. It tells the backstory that despite their differences, their age, or their careers, they do love each other. That’s why they’re getting married. I get it where people are coming from, but that was not the intent.” 

She further added, “It is just that Abrar (played by Bobby) didn’t expect the news of his brother’s death on his wedding day. This puts the character in a zone where he can’t think straight. Animal instincts are unpredictable instincts. He comes to his wife to vent his emotions. No assault was intended. Even I didn’t feel it when I was on set or while reading the script. It was just about a relationship between the two which panned out the way it did because of the situation they were in.” 

In the wedding scene, Bobby Deol gets to know about his younger brother’s death and he kills the person who informed him about it. Later, he is seen venting out his emotions on his new wife by having sex with her. The scene drew a lot of flak from the audience. 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Mansi Taxak, and others in key roles. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and has collected over Rs 500 crore at the box office worldwide.

