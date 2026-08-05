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Manoj Muntashir urges fans not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush: 'It was a failed attempt'

Manoj Muntashir asked fans not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush, admitting the Prabhas film failed to meet audience expectations.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 10:02 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Manoj Muntashir urges fans not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush: 'It was a failed attempt'
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As excitement grows around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, comparisons with the 2023 film Adipurush have once again started online. Reacting to the discussion, Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has asked audiences not to compare the two films, admitting that the Prabhas-starrer failed to live up to expectations.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, Manoj praised Ramayana and wished the team well. He also had special praise for Yash, who plays Ravana in the film. “Yash is a very good actor, and there is no doubt in this. My best wishes will be with every film that brings our story to the world stage. I have a lot of best wishes for Ramayana,” he said.

Talking about Adipurush, Manoj openly accepted that the film did not connect with viewers. “It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet the expectations. People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt. I am very proud that Adipurush's music has reached the people. The film's music is a big hit. I hope that the music of 'Ramayana' matches the music of 'Adipurush' and goes beyond that.”

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush featured Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. Made on a reported budget of ₹550 crore, the film opened well but soon lost momentum after receiving negative reviews. It also faced criticism over its dialogues, visual effects and the portrayal of several characters from the epic.

Meanwhile, the recently released trailer of Ramayana has received a positive response from many viewers. It introduces Yash as Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman, while Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music.

Backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first film is set to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

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