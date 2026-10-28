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Manoj Muntashir mocks Ramayana over qawwali row, admits Adipurush was mistake, but not his songs; netizens brutally troll him

Manoj Muntashir has finally come out in front slamming Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana makers, but he got brutally roasted by the netizens.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 04:17 PM IST

Manoj Muntashir mocks Ramayana over qawwali row, admits Adipurush was mistake, but not his songs; netizens brutally troll him
Manoj Muntashir, poster of Ramayana (Image source: Twitter, IMDb)
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Lyricist Manoj Muntashir is self-obsessed and proved it again by calling his songs for Adipurush better than the Ramayana. Ever since the team behind Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is pushing out promotional assets, Manoj is subtly trying to remind netizens that he has done a more refined job than Team Ramayana. Whenever a new song from Ramayana drops, Manoj shares a similar track he wrote for Prabhas' disaster, giving a hint to netizens about his superiority. 

Over the last few days, Manoj has been trolled for being 'shameless' enough to pull down Dr Kumar Vishwas' work and promote his songs from a movie that is still remembered for its crass dialogues. On Wednesday, Manoj shared a tweet from a news portal stating that Ranbir's Ramayana made a similar mistake to Manoj Muntashir. Manoj lost his cool and retweeted the portal's tweet with his statement. 

Manoj admits Adipurush was a mistake

Sharing his take on the Ramayana Mangal Rang controversy, he wrote, "Manoj Muntsahir wala kaarnama? Badi jahilon jaisi baat ki hai desh ke swaghhoshit sarvashreshth news channel ne. Mere bhai, kaash Ramayan ke geeton mein mera wala kaarnama dohraya jaata. Adipurush bahut kharaab film thi, samvaad aur bhi kharaab the, lekin geet toh desh ka bachcha-bachcha gaata hai." Manoj further claimed, "Kabhi jaiye Shri Ayodhya Puri, gali-gali mein Adipurush ke hi geet baj rahe hote hain. Jo galti mujhse hui, maine uske liye anginat baar Ram bhakton se shama maangi aur shama mili bhi, lekin geeton ko challenge mat kariye."

Here's the tweet of Manoj Muntashir

Manoj mocks Ramayana makers 

Manoj said that his songs were made with utmost honesty, and he didn't try to make nursery rhymes or qawwali. While mocking the Ramayana makers, Manoj further wrote, "Unmein shraddha, samarpan aur kavitva ki koi kami nahi thi. Na maine Ram ke liye nursery rhymes likhi, na qawwaliyaan. Aage log samajhdaar hain, jaante hain kaun kitne paani mein hai. Jai Shri Ram."

Netizens blast Manoj Muntashir

As expected, Manoj's tweet left netizens furious, and they slammed him for being too self-obsessed. A netizen wrote, "Tere jaise doglon ke peeche hi hamara Sanatan Dharm badnam hai. Huppa Huiya mein kaun si kraanti laye the?" Another netizen asked, "Manoj Bhai, tum dil se Ramayan flop hone ki kaamna kar rahe ho, sab jaante hain. Producer ki niyat achchi hoti hai to hanumansh ansh bhi dilo tak pahunch jaati hai. Ramayan dubegi (agar) to Namit ke ego ya over ambition ke karan.. Baaki main to dekhunga, 'RAM' ke liye."

Also read: Ramayana FIRST review: Los Angeles goes 'holy sh*t' on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash 'EPIC', fan reveals Hindi version is '30 mins longer' than English

 

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