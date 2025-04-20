The lyricist Manoj Muntashir has warned Anurag Kashyap that if he cannot follow up on his words, he better learn to stay within his limits. The filmmaker has been facing backlash over his alleged casteist remarks against Brahmins, with multiple complaints being filed against him.

Lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir Shukla has given an open challenge to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after his insensitive remark on the Brahmins. He posted a clip on his social media addressing Kashyap and said in Hindi, "If your income is less, restain your expenses, and if your information is less restrain your words - Anurag Kashyap both your income and information are limited. You do not have it in you to pollute even an inch of the Brahmin legacy- however, as you have expressed your desire, I would like to send some photographs to your house- then you decide on whom you want to spill your dirty water on (urinate on)."

"Acharya Chanakya, Chandra Tiwari Shekhar Azad, Bajirao Ballad, Lord Parashurama, Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Adi Shankaracharya, Mangal Pandey, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Tatya Tope, Rajguru, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Param Vir Captain Manoj Pandey, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Sangeet Samrat Tansen, Lata Mangeshkar, Rani Lakshmibhai, Maha Kavi Kalidas, Goswami Tulsidas - countless haters like you will end before the glorious legacy of the Brahmins", he further added.

Manoj warned Kashyap that if he cannot follow up on his words, he better learn to stay within his limits. "I, a Brahmin give you an open challenge - pick one name from the 21 names given by me, and I will be sure to send you the photograph, and if you do not have it in you to act on your words, better learn to stay in your limits," the Adipurush dialogue writer concluded.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap has been facing backlash over his alleged casteist remarks against Brahmins. He has been questioning the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) on the reported censorship of the upcoming film Phule, a biopic of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, who fought against caste discrimination. In one of his posts, he made a provocative statement about urinating on Brahmins.

Multiple complaints have been filed against the filmmaker over his insensitive remarks against the Brahmins. Amid the uproar, Kashyap issued an apology, saying his "daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats." He stated his apology was not for his post but for a comment "taken out of context."

READ | Meet actor, who gave 40 flops, 33 films never released, still lives lavish life, is Mukesh Ambani's neighbour, net worth is...