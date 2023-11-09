Headlines

Manoj Muntashir accepts he 'did a big mistake' with Adipurush, says 'main dusra...'

Manoj Muntashir admitted that he went wrong with Adipurush and made a bigger mistake by clarifying his cringe-worthy dialogues on news channels.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Lyricist, dialogue writer, and poet Manoj Muntashir Sharma earned the audience hate for penning controversial dialogues of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush. Although the National Award winner writer apologised for 'unintentionally' hurting religious sentiments, he is still waiting for another chance to redeem himself. 

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj admitted that he went "100% wrong" during Adipurush. "There is no doubt about it. I am not such an insecure person that I would defend my writing skills by saying that I have written well. It's a 100% mistake. But, there was no bad intention behind that mistake. I had absolutely no intention of hurting the religion and causing trouble to Sanatan or to defame Lord Ram or to say something about Hanuman ji which is not there." He further said, "I would never even think of doing that. Yes, I made a big mistake...I have learned a lot from this accident and it was a great learning process. Will be very careful from now on. But it does not mean that we will stop talking about ourselves." 

Om Raut-directed was a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The film's makers were brutally trolled for the horrible visual effects, poor characterisation, and pedestrian language used in the film. Manoj Muntashir was heavily slammed for using modern-day slang in the dialogues, which were found 'cringeworthy' by the audiences. After the release, Manoj and Om were seen on several news channels, giving justification for the use of slang in dialogue. Now, Manoj admitted that the clarification was another big mistake by him, "I feel that when people were furious, I should not have clarified at that time. This was my biggest mistake. I should not have spoken at that time. If people are angry with my clarification, then their anger is justified. Because that was not the time to clarify and today I understand that mistake." 

Manoj further said that he has proved himself as a writer before, so he deserves another chance to redeem himself. "Second chance should definitely be given to those people who have proved their capability in the past. I believe that I have done a good job earlier. So I definitely deserve a second chance." Manoj has also written dialogues for Baahubali and penned Kesari song Teri Mitti. 

