Don is one of the biggest blockbusters of Amitabh Bachchan. But do you know that one suggestion from Manoj Kumar made Don a blockbuster?

Amitabh Bachchan has given some biggest blockbusters in the 1970s. Among them, the action thriller Don became a trendsetter sensational hit, inspiring several makers for actioners. However, did you know Manoj Kumar saved Don from becoming a flop? Bharat Kumar's one suggestion added a valuable asset to the film and turned this film into a historic hit.

Manoj Kumar aka Bharat Kumar passed away on April 4, leaving his fans shocked. The 87-year-old filmmaker actor was battling a prolonged disease, and finally, he lost the battle at 3.30 am on April 4. Today we will discuss how the talented actor-director-producer who helped Amitabh Bachchan's Don.

Manoj Kumar's suggestion for Don

Do you that the popular song, Khaike Paan Banaras Wala was never a part of the movie? The song was added after the suggestion of Manoj Kumar, after watching the first cut of the film.

Why did Manoj Kumar suggest this song in Don?

As per the reports, Don's director Chandra Barot was once an assistant to Manoj Kumar. When he made Don, he showed the film to his Guru i.e. Manoj Kumar. The Upkar actor liked the film but told Barot that the second half of the film has too many intense moments and there is not a breather or a song that will give a break to the audience from too much drama. Manoj suggested that there has to be a song, and even Chandra agreed to it. Thus the song 'Khaike paan...' was added to the film. The song became a highlight of the film and even contributed to its success.

Box office collection of Don

Released in cinemas on May 12, 1978, Don became the third highest-grossing film of the year. Made in a budget of Rs 70 lakh, it grossed Rs 7 crores in India. The film was even remade in the Telugu film Yugandhar (1979) and the Tamil film Billa (1980). Years later, Farhan Akhtar also remade Don in Hindi with Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006), followed by Don 2 (2011).