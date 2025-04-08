Here's everything you need to know about Manoj Kumar's family including his wife Shashi Goswami, eldest son Vishal Goswami, and youngest son Kunal Goswami.

Veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar breathed his last on Friday, April 4, at the age of 87. Born Harikrishan Goswami in 1937 in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as Bharat Kumar for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

Considered as one of the greatest actors in Hindi cinema, Manoj Kumar also gave two of the biggest Hindi blockbusters - Kranti and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, both of which he directed as well. The actor was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, in 1992 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, in 2015.

While Manoj Kumar was one of the most prominent names in Indian cinema, nothing much is known about his private life. The actor-director's love story began in his college years in Delhi when he met his future wife Shashi Goswami. Her family didn't approve of their relationship, but Manoj and Shashi eventually tied the knot with each year.

The couple had two children, their eldest son is Vishal Goswami and their younger son is Kunal Goswami. Both Vishal and Kunal tried their luck in Hindi cinema, but failed to replicate the success of their father. While Kunal tried his luck in front of the screen, Vishal took a chance behind the scenes.

Kunal made his acting debut as a child artiste in Kranti before playing his first leading role in Ghungroo. He even starred in Kalakaar opposite Sridevi and the hit song Neele Neele Ambar Par was picturised on him. In his 18-year-long career, Kunal starred in ten films and all of them flopped at the box office. He eventually stepped away from acting and started a catering business in Delhi with his wife Ritu Goswami.

On the other hand, Vishal Goswami first started as a playback singer in Ricky and Kalyug Aur Ramayan, before becoming a production manager in Clerk directed by his father. Vishal was supposed to make his acting debut in the film Bhagat Singh- The Shaheed. Manoj Kumar had earlier immortalised the freedom fighter on the big screen in his 1965 hit Shaheed.

Vishal's debut movie, which was launched in 2001 by the producer and director Kewal Kashyap, was shelved as three different films on Bhagat Singh were being made during the same period and were released in 2002 - Sonu Sood's Shaheed-E-Azam, Bobby Deol's 23 March 1931: Shaheed and Ajay Devgn's The Legend of Bhagat Singh. He eventually stepped away from films.

Vishal tied the knot with Pria Goswami, and the couple has two children, Vaansh Goswami and Muskaan Goswami. Vaansh is an actor and has starred in movies and OTT shows such as Bhuj: The Pride of India, Fareb, and Special OPS. Muskaan is an entreprenuer and has founded a brand of luxury scented candles called Olani with her husband Nikhil Ohri.