Manoj Bajpayee weighs in on Hindi films' box office failures, says 'sometimes we make too much...'

The family man actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up on the criticism that Bollywood is facing and stated 'cinema will again come back into its normal self.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

Credit: File photo

Bollywood films including Samrat Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Shamshera, have failed to get numbers at the box office. Bollywood is going through a difficult time as none of these films performed well after #boycott trend started trending on social media.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, The family man actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up on the criticism that Bollywood is facing. He stated, “That’s completely unnecessary. sometimes we make too much out of a bad phase. Cinema cannot die, Hindi cinema will not but yes, it will course correct itself and it will again come back into its normal self. But yes, the pre-pandemic phase will not be there. Some new interesting exciting phases you’ll see in the cinema in the years to come.” 

On being asked if Bollywood is lacking somewhere, he stated, “Nothing, we don’t lack in anything. we have been entertaining the audience for so many years, so many decades, it’s just needed some course correction and I think people are intelligent enough some new directors are coming some fine actors are coming they there are always, you should always believe and trust the generation to come that they will they’ll hoist the flag higher and higher.”

Earlier, while speaking to ETimes, Manoj talked about the North vs South debate and said, "It has never been north or south. For me, India is from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and not from Kashmir to Delhi. That’s how I see India. If Telugu films do well, I will be just as proud as when a Hindi movie does well. Dividing cinema into regions is not fair. It is good that this discussion has started because we now conclude that cinema belongs to everyone in India."

For the unversed, it all started when #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on social media. Netizens decided to boycott Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s film due to their controversial statements in the past. Late similar hashtags against Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan popped up on online platforms.

