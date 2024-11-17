Manoj Bajpayee recalls how people assume that he drinks vodka before every take.

Manoj Bajpayee has been in the industry for two decades now and has not only made his place in Bollywood but on OTT as well. The actor recently shared how he was mistaken to take alcohol before every take during shooting and revealed what he actually drinks.

In an interview with Bharti Singh and Harsh Lambachiyaa for their YouTube channel, Manoj Bajpayee recalled how during the shoot of Joram, his co-star who was a newcomer, came to him and told him that he is known for having a shot of vodka before every take. She said ‘Sir, I am really enjoying working with you’.” Manoj thanked her and as the conversation moved along, she said, “‘Sir, it is very well known about you that you take a shot before every take. I said ‘What shot?’ She said ‘People think it is a vodka shot’.” Manoj then expressed his shock and told her “What shot? I don’t even drink hard liquor.”

The co-actor then reminded him that he drinks from a little bottle every few hours and this is how Manoj Bajpayee reacted, “I said ‘Are you crazy? This is homeopathic medicine.’ People think I go on the set after having a vodka shot, yeh toh sharabi hai kebabi hai.” The actor then explained how his homeopathic medicine requires him to take a certain number of drops straight from the bottle which was misunderstood to be liquor even when he doesn't drink hard alcohol.

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee's film. The Fable, backed by gurney Monga Kapoor, has made history. The film has become the first-ever Indian film to win the best film awards at the prestigious Leeds Film Festival in the UK. Talking about the same, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I am incredibly honored to be a part of The Fable and to see it resonate with audiences globally. Working with director Raam Reddy, whose thoughtful storytelling and unique blend of magical realism added such depth to this project, alongside Pratap Reddy, Juhi Agarwal, and later, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, has been a profound experience. My co-stars Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Tillotama Shome brought extraordinary talent to this journey. Winning the Best Film award at Leeds is not just a triumph for our film but a proud moment for Indian cinema. I hope The Fable continues to inspire and touch people around the world.”

