Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai? Source says 'He is currently in Hyderabad but...'

Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji's Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos taken at…; fans wonder if it's for Siddharth Anand's King

AI-Driven Risk Assessment: How Machine Learning Models are shaping the future of property insurance

How to master change: Udit Joshi is shaping the AI-driven future of work

Watch: PM Narendra Modi compares Amanjot Kaur's stunning World Cup final catch to Suryakumar Yadav's famous T20 WC moment

Jio IPO: Bankers planning to value Mukesh Ambani's telecom company as high as...; know details inside

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath faces backlash for saying '25-year-olds pursuing MBAs are idiots': 'Easy to say this when...'

Bihar Election Phase 1: Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha boils after convoy attack by RJD supporters, claim, 'Inki chaati pe...', alleges threat to booth agents

Who is Malolan Rangarajan? RCB's newly appointed women's team head coach ahead of WPL 2026

Post Rahul Gandhi claims 'H-files' claims, Indians flood comment section of Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend - here's why

BOLLYWOOD

Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai? Source says 'He is currently in Hyderabad but...'

Manoj Bajpayee will be flying in from Hyderabad to Mumbai and arrive directly at The Family Man 3 trailer launch event, as per the source close to production. The third seaon of the spy thriller series will premiere on Prime Video on November 21.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 04:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai? Source says 'He is currently in Hyderabad but...'
Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man
Prime Video's much-loved and and critically acclaimed series The Family Man is returning for its third season on November 21. Manoj Bajpayee returns as the protagonist Srikant Tiwari, an undercover spy who serves his nation with unwavering dedication while juggling the equally demanding life of a loving husband and doting father.

The trailer of The Family Man Season 3 will be unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on November 7. As Manoj is currently in Hyderabad for shooting one of his upcoming projects, reports began circulating that the multiple National Award-winning actor might miss the trailer launch tomorrow. However, a source close to the production has dismissed all such reports stating that Bajpayee will be flying in from Hyderabad to Mumbai on Friday itself and arrive directly at the trailer launch event of The Family Man 3.

The source stated, "In a move that has fans buzzing with excitement, Manoj Bajpayee is flying in directly from Hyderabad to Mumbai for the highly anticipated trailer launch of Prime Video’s The Family Man Season 3! Known for his incredible dedication to the role of Srikant Tiwari, Manoj isn’t wasting a moment — heading straight from set to the stage for this big reveal."

In the third season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as Bajpayee (Srikant) is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.

Returning this season in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), ­Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others. Created by the powerhouse duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 21.

READ | 'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
