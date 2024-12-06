Now, commenting on Vikrant Massey's break from acting, Manoj Bajpayee said, "His decision is very good. These kinds of breaks are something that all of us take but people don’t come to know about it."

Earlier in the week, 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey took his fans and peers in the industry by surprise after he announced his retirement from acting saying that "it’s time to recalibrate and go back home". While Harshvardhan Rane implied it to be a PR stunt, Vikrant Massey himself, a few days back, clarified that he is indeed taking a long break as he feels that a sense of 'monotony' has set in.

"My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right (sic)," he said.

Now, commenting on Vikrant Massey's break from acting, Manoj Bajpayee told News18 Showsha, "His decision is very good. These kinds of breaks are something that all of us take but people don’t come to know about it." The actor further added, "However, if I’ve to speak about myself, I burn out when I’m not working. Trust me when I say this! I get bored if I’m not working. It’s true that I’m doing too many projects on a back-to-back basis but the thought of work makes me feel excited. I’ve spent too many years of my life not working."

Shahana Goswami also commented on how breaks are necessary for one's peace and said, "I told myself that I’ll only say yes if I truly feel excited about something. And even if I didn’t like any script, I would still live life. I would rather live life happily than do something I’m so passionate about with half-heartedness. But if I do things that constantly excite me, I could do them on a back-to-back basis as well because I’m a workhorse. It’s just that I need that level of thrill and excitement towards my next project."

