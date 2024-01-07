Manoj Bajpayee says he was never a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Humaare raaste nahi...'

Headlines

Budget 2024: Why was Budget presentation date changed to February 1?

'Haven't clinched ICC trophies yet, But...': Ravichandran Ashwin fires back at Michael Vaughan's criticism

Delhi schools to remain closed for next 5 days for students up to Class 5

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal urges Muslims to stay home from Jan 20-25; BJP hits back

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Budget 2024: Why was Budget presentation date changed to February 1?

'Haven't clinched ICC trophies yet, But...': Ravichandran Ashwin fires back at Michael Vaughan's criticism

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

10 symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

AI imagines popular fictional characters skiing 

Popular characters in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who left show midway

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

After making one of the worst-rated Hindi movies, this director's next three films grossed Rs 1487 crore, he is...

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Meet actress who made debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, was replaced in cult classic two days before shoot, she is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee says he was never a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Humaare raaste nahi...'

Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he was not a close friends of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee started their careers together in Delhi. But now, after years, they've taken different paths in the kinds of movies they do. In a recent interview, he revealed how they don't meet each other much anymore.

While speaking to Jist, on being asked if he meets Shah Rukh Khan now, Manoj said, “Milna to nahi hota. Do alag alag duniya ke log hum ho chuke hai. To humare raastein nahi takrate. Uss samay bhi dosti aisi nahi thi, uska apna ek friend circle tha, mera apna ek friend circle tha. Ek hee group mein the hum log, jab ek hee group mein kaam karte ho to sabke saath jaan pehchaan hoti hai, sabke saath uthna baithna hota hai, sabke saath khana hota hai. (We don’t meet. We have become people from different worlds. So our paths don’t cross. Even at that time, our friendship wasn’t like that. He had his own friend circle, and I had mine. We were in the same group, and when you work in the same group, you get to know everyone, you sit and stand with everyone, you eat with everyone)."

Manoj once shared a story about going to a disco with Shah Rukh in Delhi. But he couldn't get in because he didn't have the right shoes. Shah Rukh then arranged a pair for him, allowing Manoj to enter a club for the first time in his life.

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Manoj had said, “My daughter was watching The Archies. Most kids speak in English these days, so I was scolding her that tum Hindi bola karo. I asked her, ‘how you liking it?’ She was like, ‘Okay,’ and by then, I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing-up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies, but I remember Veronica and Betty.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

Bangladesh Elections: Opposition BNP comes down heavily on Commonwealth Secretary General’s call ahead of today's voting

Meet actress who got married 5 times, still remained alone, died in poverty, her last rites were...

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE