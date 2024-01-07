Manoj Bajpayee says he was never a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Humaare raaste nahi...'

Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he was not a close friends of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee started their careers together in Delhi. But now, after years, they've taken different paths in the kinds of movies they do. In a recent interview, he revealed how they don't meet each other much anymore.

While speaking to Jist, on being asked if he meets Shah Rukh Khan now, Manoj said, “Milna to nahi hota. Do alag alag duniya ke log hum ho chuke hai. To humare raastein nahi takrate. Uss samay bhi dosti aisi nahi thi, uska apna ek friend circle tha, mera apna ek friend circle tha. Ek hee group mein the hum log, jab ek hee group mein kaam karte ho to sabke saath jaan pehchaan hoti hai, sabke saath uthna baithna hota hai, sabke saath khana hota hai. (We don’t meet. We have become people from different worlds. So our paths don’t cross. Even at that time, our friendship wasn’t like that. He had his own friend circle, and I had mine. We were in the same group, and when you work in the same group, you get to know everyone, you sit and stand with everyone, you eat with everyone)."

Manoj once shared a story about going to a disco with Shah Rukh in Delhi. But he couldn't get in because he didn't have the right shoes. Shah Rukh then arranged a pair for him, allowing Manoj to enter a club for the first time in his life.

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Manoj had said, “My daughter was watching The Archies. Most kids speak in English these days, so I was scolding her that tum Hindi bola karo. I asked her, ‘how you liking it?’ She was like, ‘Okay,’ and by then, I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing-up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies, but I remember Veronica and Betty.”