Manoj Bajpayee says banning films only helps them, adds fuel to fire: 'You are giving oxygen to that film' | Exclusive

Manoj Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

It has almost become a mandate for every major film to face calls of boycott or demands for ban in today’s times. If the film is based on anything ‘sensitive’, then it is almost a given that it will face protests across India. Manoj Bajpayee’s latest film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai escaped that but did face a legal notice. The actor speaks to DNA exclusively about the film, his role, and what he calls the futilityof banning films.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is based on the life and exploits of PC Solanki, the Jodhpur-based lawyer, who fought the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu and got him convicted. Manoj says he did not meet Solanki when he was preparing for his role. The actor explains, “I consciously decided to prepare this character in alienation because here is a man who nobody knows. He is an ordinary man who lives in a small town. So it is necessary for me to get that man’s essence and create a character that can inspire the audience in that two-hour film. I created the character like this and rehearsed and then met PC Solanki 2-3 days before the shoot.”

But that short meeting just days before the shoot was enough for Manoj to subconsciously copy some of Solanki’s mannerisms. Manoj calls this habit his weakness and says, “This is what I didn’t want to do completely. That is my weakness. I start copying the external mannerisms of a person. I did not want to copy-paste that and instead imbibe his strength, essence, idealism, and courage with the ame ordinaryness. That was very important that this man should not seem like a hero. He is a common man who does not even know he is doing something big.”

Manoj agrees that Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a sensitive film but he does not understand why it has been called controversial. “We have become very sensitive,” he says, before addressing the calls for bans and boycott that many films face today. He adds, “Somewhere, we feel that by boycotting, banning, or massively censoring, we can stop the voices. But we cannot. This land – Bharat – organically, has always been very open about its philosophies and opinions. It is not possible for people to not express themselves.”

The actor says that banning films is not the solution as it only publicises the film, turning a film release into a virtual national issue, something that recently happened with The Kerala Story. “I may disagree with the films you are banning. I may not watch it but why should I stop others from watching it and form their own opinions. If you stop them, you are doing a lot of favour to them. Then they become controversial and everyone wants to see what is there in them. By banning it, you are adding fuel. You are giving oxygen to that film. If you don’t like it, ignore it.”

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, also stars Adrija, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, Vipin Sharma, Jai Hind Kumar, and Durga Sharma. The film released on Zee5 on Tuesday, May 23 to critical acclaim.