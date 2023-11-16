Manoj Bajpayee's sassy reply to news portal asking who is hero of Ind vs NZ World Cup semifinal: 'Don't do injustice...'

The news portal asked the netizens to pick the hero of the match among Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Shreyas Iyer. Manoj Bajpayee shut them down with an epic reply.

India has reached the Men's Cricket World Cup final for the fourth time in the history after 1983, 2003, and 2011 after defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC tournament in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. Multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the Men In Blue for their victory.

After the nail biting match, a mainstream news portal took to its X (previously known as Twitter) account asking netizens who is the hero of the India vs New Zealand clash and shared the photos of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Mohammed Shami. "Who do you think is the hero of the semi-final? The Indian team has entered the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. With the help of century innings by Virat Kohli and Iyer and 7 wickets by Mohammed Shami, New Zealand was defeated by 70 runs in the semi-final match. Tell me who is the hero of this match in your opinion?", their post read in Hindi.

On Thursday, November 16 morning, Manoj Bajpayee quoted the above post and gave a sassy reply. The Family Man actor wrote in Hindi, "Along with these faces, the entire team and Rohit Gill are heroes! Don't do injustice to the rest by making one a hero!". His post soon went viral on the micro-blogging platform.

Replying to the National Award-winning actor, one netizen wrote, "That’s why we call it a team game. Well said sir", while another posted, "Sir, all they need is engagement, people should keep talking and debate. If the whole team is given the hero title then who will debate? You too have helped them and everyone will do the same."

इन चेहरों के साथ साथ पूरी टीम हीरो है रोहित गिल सब !एक को हीरो बना के बाकियो के साथ अन्याय मत कीजिए ! https://t.co/lPORbmOXWq — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 16, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in the survival thriller film Joram. Directed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Zee Studios, the film releases in cinemas on December 8.



