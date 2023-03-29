Manoj Bajpayee's wife Shabana thinks it’s a miracle he still exists in Bollywood: 'Tumne itne logo ko naraaz kiya hai'

Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Raza

Manoj Bajpayee has been part of the film industry for close to three decades now. Over the years, the actor has carved a niche for himself, graduating from supporting roles in small films to lead roles in big productions as well as critical acclaim. However, Manoj revealed in a recent interview that his wife Shabana – a former actress – believes it is ‘miraculous’ he has survived in the industry for so long.

Manoj and Shabana tied the knot in 2006 after having worked together in films like Fiza. The actor opened up about his wife’s view of his people’s skills in a new interview, where he also spoke about how much he has fought for a ‘fair chance’ in the industry.

“She said it is miraculous that you are still existing in the industry. When I asked her why are you saying that, Shabana said, ‘Tumne jaise itne logon ko naraaz kiya hai, tumko khatam ho jana chahiye tha ab tak (The way you have upset so many people, your career should have been over a long time ago).’ People are not used to hearing no, and I have said no many times. I have fought so much for a fair chance here, and I must admit I have been offensive as well, but I couldn’t see any other way. They said you will get money on how your film performs at the box office, but I said I have been here for so many years, done credible work so I deserve more,” Manoj told Mashable.

Shabana, who went by the screen name of Neha, made her debut as the female lead in Kareeb before working in films like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Fiza, Aatma, and Rahul. She was last seen in the 2009 release Acid Factory.

Manoj Bajpayee was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Gulmohar, which released earlier this month. He is currently filming two films – Despatch and Joram, and is also expected to headline the next season of his popular web show The Family Man, which streams on Prime Video.