Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passes away at 80

As per the source closer to the actor, Manoj's mother was not keeping well for the past 20 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 01:05 PM IST

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away at the age of 80. As per the information received from the actor's publicist, Manoj's mother breathed her last on Thursday, December 8 at 8.30 AM.  The reason for her demise isn't been officially disclosed yet, but Geeta was not well for the past 20 days. So, it is reported that the veteran has passed away due to a prolonged illness

Geeta passed away in Delhi's Pushpajali Medical Centre and Max Superspeciality Hospital. The departed soul has survived with 3 sons and 3 daughters. Manoj's younger sister Poonam Dubey is also a famous fashion designer in the Indian film industry. 

Last year, The Gangs of Wasseypur star lost his father, R K Bajpayee in Delhi. He died in Delhi and was 83 years old. 

 

